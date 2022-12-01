ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend NC mall shooting

By Rodney Overton, Kayla Morton, Kathryn Hubbard, Chloe Rafferty
Queen City News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the shooting at North Hills mall on Sunday night.

An adult male was shot on Sunday night shortly after 7:20 near the Regal movie theater at North Hills.

Officers said the victim, who was the shooter’s son, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said the shooting was an isolated incident, as the suspect and victim knew each other.

Gastonia infant has skull fracture, mother’s boyfriend arrested: Police

In one of the 911 calls obtained by CBS 17, the operator asked the caller what happened. The caller said, “I just shot him.” He later indicated that the victim “tried to hurt me.”

The operator then asked where the caller shot the victim. The caller said he shot the victim in the “left side of his stomach.”

The operator asked the caller where the gun was and the caller said the “gun [is] in my hand, ma’am.”

He later said, “I’m a retired officer.”

PREVIOUS: 1 taken to hospital after shooting at North Hills shopping center in Raleigh; 1 detained

The operator then told the suspect to put the gun away. The suspect then indicated he would “give it to police when they get there.”

The suspect also said he did not want to shoot the victim but “he started assaulting me and my wife.”

As of Wednesday, the suspect has not been identified and no one has been arrested.

The caller added to police that he believed his son was having a mental health episode.

