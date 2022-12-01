‘No one sees what’s happening’: Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

Netflix on Thursday dropped its first trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-anticipated docuseries.

The series, titled “Harry & Meghan,” will shed light on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ love story.

The couple also reveals why they wanted to share their story with the public.

In the trailer, Harry was asked why he wanted to make a documentary. He said, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors...I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan added, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The release of the trailer comes as Meghan and Harry visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize this week.

