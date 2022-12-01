ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No one sees what’s happening’: Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Netflix on Thursday dropped its first trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-anticipated docuseries.

The series, titled “Harry & Meghan,” will shed light on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ love story.

The couple also reveals why they wanted to share their story with the public.

In the trailer, Harry was asked why he wanted to make a documentary. He said, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors...I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan added, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The release of the trailer comes as Meghan and Harry visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize this week.

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Biden meets Prince William in Boston

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Friday met Britain’s Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. The meeting took place during the prince’s first overseas visit since the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Update 3:25 p.m. EST Dec. 2:...
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

NEW YORK — (AP) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller "Violent Night" debuted with $13.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters.
