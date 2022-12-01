ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, NC

‘They left me with no joy’: NC woman has sentimental Christmas decorations stolen

By Caroline Bowyer
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0ESa_0jThGfWp00

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — While some people are decorating their homes for Christmas, a Lewisville woman can’t.

Several of her decorations were stolen.

Deputies search for suspects after monument at historic NC courthouse vandalized

Pat Weatherman has been collecting porcelain Santas and angels for more than three decades and had nearly 50 of them. Several were gifts from her friends and family members, who’ve since died. Weatherman went to get them out to start decorating earlier this week and found those special figurines were gone.

She’s left wondering who would’ve come into her yard and take her decorations.

“I hope whoever took it is enjoying it because they left me with no joy for it,” she said.

The thieves robbed Weatherman of her Christmas decorations and her Christmas spirit.

“I just don’t have any enthusiasm to decorate for Christmas,” she said.

Two shelves in the trailer in her backyard that were once filled with boxes of decorations are now empty.

“I don’t have anything left to fill the empty spot that I have,” Weatherman said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

All that remains are the lids of those boxes, which were full of Santa Clauses and angels. They are items she won’t be able to buy at a store.

“I can’t replace them…even if I happened to run upon one, it wouldn’t have the same meaning,” Weatherman said.

The 76-year-old walked around her house and showed FOX8 crews where she would normally set up the figurines. She would put up the Santa Clauses for her great-grandchildren, who visit her during the holidays.

“Some of them moved,” she said. “Some of them danced…they loved to come down and mash the buttons and watch them play. But now they won’t be able to do it because I don’t have them. They’re gone.”

Boxes of other Christmas decorations sit on the floor in Weatherman’s living room as she tries to figure out how to arrange her home this year without her most precious decorations.

“I don’t feel the joy,” she said. “I don’t feel the excitement that I had when I would come down and try to pick out what I wanted to put up.”

Weatherman filed a report with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

She said that unfortunately, deputies told her they wouldn’t be able to pull any fingerprints from the trailer because of the weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

