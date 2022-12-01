Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Raleigh.

The fire is at an apartment complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire and sent multiple videos to CBS 17.

(Angela Taylor/CBS 17)

(Matt Giles/CBS 17)

(Matt Giles/CBS 17)

(Matt Giles/CBS 17)

Numerous fire engines were seen responding to the fire that was seen encompassing the sides of the building and onto the roof.

The fire was ongoing as of midnight on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.