Raleigh, NC

Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh townhome complex

By Kathryn Hubbard
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large fire broke out late Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Raleigh.

The fire is at an apartment complex located at 3755 Benson Drive. CBS 17 anchor Angela Taylor saw the fire and sent multiple videos to CBS 17.

    (Angela Taylor/CBS 17)
    (Matt Giles/CBS 17)
    (Matt Giles/CBS 17)
    (Matt Giles/CBS 17)

Numerous fire engines were seen responding to the fire that was seen encompassing the sides of the building and onto the roof.

The fire was ongoing as of midnight on Thursday.

WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
cbs17

After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments

Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Overnight I-40 closures coming for NC 540 project in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned for a section of Interstate 40 during the next couple weeks as part of the ongoing Complete 540 project. Crews will close I-40 East near the U.S. 70 Bypass junction and future Toll N.C. 540 so they can safely set girders for new bridges over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
GARNER, NC
