FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Parade organizers increase safety measures, increase driver age limit in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Christmas parade drew hundreds of smiling faces to Main Street Saturday evening, some of them coming to the parades for decades. “Since about ’94 when we moved here,” Mary Hause said. Hause brought children that she nannies to the parade this...
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 40K residents of Moore County
A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. WRAL viewers began calling in to...
cbs17
Harris Teeter distributes free ice for Moore County residents affected by power outage
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — As more than 35,000 Moore County residents are still without power on Sunday, Harris Teeter will distribute free bags of ice to the community members affected by the power outage. Community members will receive two 10-pound bags of ice for each household. The distribution...
38,000 customers without power in Moore County, Duke Energy working to restore
Duke Energy is working to restore power after an outage affecting thousands in Moore County.
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man who crashed his car into a bicyclist then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after Orange County I-85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
jocoreport.com
Goldsboro Intersection Will Be Improved
GOLDSBORO – A $17.3 million contract awarded Monday by the N.C. Department of Transportation will improve a complicated Goldsboro intersection and build a new route to connect U.S. 13 and North Oak Forest Road. The North Berkeley Boulevard intersections with Central Heights Road and Royall Avenue, which are bisected...
NC crash victims, survivors honored at Raleigh Capitol ‘Tree of Life’ lighting
1,794 people died in traffic crashes on North Carolina roads in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Each bulb on the "Tree of Life" outside Raleigh's Capitol represents those lives lost.
WRAL
Rocky Mount opens new downtown development office amid effort to grow city center
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The city of Rocky Mount has opened a new downtown development office as part of an ongoing effort to build up the area. City leaders say 2022 brought more housing and new businesses to downtown Rocky Mount, but there’s still work to do to help the city center reach its full potential.
cbs17
After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Commissioners Consider Funding Contribution Project for Chatham Park Way
Commissioners spent an hour and a half debating the approval of a local government funding contribution project with Chatham Park Investors during Monday night’s board meeting. It was a conversation that, at times, bordered on tensity and brought up questions about the financing of development in Pittsboro. Eric Vernon,...
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia Underwood has...
cbs17
Road in Fayetteville reopens after cable company crew strikes gas line
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road reopened after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say. A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.
cbs17
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and his vehicle was stolen Saturday night in Durham. The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
Raleigh Police Department rolls out first ever de-escalation policy
Raleigh police now has its first-ever de-escalation policy after six community meetings and tons of public input.
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT
RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.
cbs17
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
