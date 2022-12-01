ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd & Julie Chrisley Break Silence After Prison Sentencing: We Have To ‘Live Every Day Like It’s Our Last’

By Alyssa Norwin
 3 days ago

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley released a new episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on Nov. 30. It was their first episode recorded after they were sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. Although they two didn’t discuss their prison sentences directly, they discussed how their faith and belief in “unconditional love” is playing a role in their lives at this time. They both read quotes that had touched them recently, with Todd touching on a sermon and Julie reading a message from author Priscilla Shirer.

“Age is just a number and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day like it’s our last,” Julie shared, with Todd adding, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.” They also both agreed that God would “equip” them with whatever they needed to get through difficult times, although they did not refer to the prison sentences directly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh44a_0jThFy1B00
Todd and Julie Chrisley for Nutrisystem. (Nutrisystem/ MEGA)

Most importantly, though, is their kids. “The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — [the children] are watching, that as well” Julie explained. “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw up, they’re watching. For me, as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong.” Todd and Julie have adult children Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Lindsie, 33 and Kyle, 31, as well as minor son, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter Chloe, 10. Savannah confirmed that she plans to take custody of Grayson and Chloe once Todd and Julie begin their sentences (the timing has not been confirmed).

Todd received a 12 year prison sentence while Julie received 7 years after their sentencing trial on Nov. 21. The terms came after the two were found guilty of the tax fraud charges against them in June. Todd’s convictions included conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud and tax fraud, while Julie’s convictions were for tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Greg Songer
2d ago

Why aren't they in jail awaiting transfer to prison? Most go to jail the day they are sentenced. Different law for the wealthy. Disgusting.

James Doyle
3d ago

if it were you or me we'd already be behind bars. they'll get to spend the holidays at home with the family

Kimball Benson
3d ago

"We must live our lives like it is the last day because all the judgmental meanies out there have convicted us and we are innocent and haven't done anything wrong: people with good looks and white teeth don't do anything wrong, certainly nothing to be judged for so how dare people think we're crooks. It's all their fault for calling us out for BS, those intolerant meanies.

Related
RadarOnline

Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle

Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The List

Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes

It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
Briana B.

Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering

What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Coughs Up $18k To Settle Beef With Uncle Sam Weeks Before Restaurant Was Sued Over 2020 Shooting

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker coughed up a 5-figure sum to the IRS after they were hit with tax liens, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Internal Revenue Service has released two liens filed against Kandi and Todd’s company. The first lien accused the power couple of owing $2,520 for the year 2020. The second lien said Kandi and Todd failed to pay another $15,812.52 for the same year. The duo dropped a total of $18,332.52 to settle the debt. The money was related to their small business taxes....
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

