Laurel County Sheriff John Root says officers from several law enforcement agencies teamed up to get a large amount of drugs off the streets. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking drugs into Laurel and Pulaski County. As part of the investigation, surveillance units followed the suspect’s car to Louisville. Officers lost sight of it in the heavy traffic and put out a call to agencies to the south to be on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima. Officers from an interdiction team spotted the car on Interstate 75 in Laurel County and pulled it over. During the stop and search of the car, officers found two pounds of meth inside in a Ziplock bag. They then arrested the driver, 33-year-old Derrick Lee of Corbin. He is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance. Lee was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $35,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court in January.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO