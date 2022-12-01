Read full article on original website
thebig1063.com
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
wvlt.tv
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
somerset106.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up In Laurel County To Remove Two Pounds Of Meth From The Community
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says officers from several law enforcement agencies teamed up to get a large amount of drugs off the streets. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking drugs into Laurel and Pulaski County. As part of the investigation, surveillance units followed the suspect’s car to Louisville. Officers lost sight of it in the heavy traffic and put out a call to agencies to the south to be on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima. Officers from an interdiction team spotted the car on Interstate 75 in Laurel County and pulled it over. During the stop and search of the car, officers found two pounds of meth inside in a Ziplock bag. They then arrested the driver, 33-year-old Derrick Lee of Corbin. He is facing several charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance. Lee was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $35,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court in January.
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
wymt.com
Appreciation luncheon held for Estill County firefighters
Ravenna, Ky. (WKYT) - In Estill County, the community is giving back to those who put their life on the line for them last month. Two wildfires broke out in the county, creating a scare for many families. Fires swept through the mountainside, burning hundreds of acres over the course...
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
lakercountry.com
Russell County sees significant jump in children in foster care
The number of children in Russell County who have been placed in foster care has taken a significant jump in recent years, according to a new report. New data released from Kentucky Youth Advocates shows from 2019-2021, Russell County had a rate of 77.1 per 1,000 children placed into foster care.
fox56news.com
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter's injuries, police say
1450wlaf.com
No injuries but a lot of damage results from odd Saturday night wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday evening around 7:00 on Sharp Lane in the Vasper Community, a very odd wreck occurred. Just off Highway 116, is where the driver of a pick up truck rolled a car. The car ended up on its side with the front of the truck perched on the car. There’s one more twist to this most out of the ordinary wreck, and that is that there is another car behind the one the truck turned on its side.
935wain.com
Adair County Cooperative Extension Service Discussion: Cattle Farming With Less Fertilizer
Historically, cattle farmers have relied less on fertilizer when compared to row crops farmers. However, the significant increase in fertilizer prices in 2021 backed cattle farmers into a corner. The short-term solution for most cattle farmers was to significantly reduce fertilizer applications and leave many acres not fertilized. Unfortunately agronomics...
fox56news.com
Public invited for feedback on roadway fixes for Madison County road
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Transportation Department District 7 invited the public out for a forum on a potential project. The forum was held at Kirksville Elementary School, where the Madison County community could give feedback on a project involving Duncannon Road to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport. This road is known to be very narrow, causing concern for the Department of Transportation and the public.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
wnky.com
Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Criminal Trespassing Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Donnie Bishop age 39 on Tuesday morning November 29, 2022 at approximately 10:51 AM. The arrest occurred on private property off Keavy Road approximately 5 miles...
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Charged with Assault, Woman Sent to Trauma Center
A man from Laurel County is now facing charges following an assault on a woman and endangering several children. 26 year old Travis Austin Hall on Sunday morning surrendered to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police, Hall was involved in an incident that occurred outside of London, just...
wymt.com
