Video shows tide break through Vilano dunes

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A Vilano man and his machine were no match for the strong surge Nicole brought to the beach. Action News Jax shared Chris McKinney’s story in October after Hurricane Ian. He used a bobcat and pumps to fight the tide from breaching into homes along Viejo Street.
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
