RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
AFP

S.African leader braces to head off impeachment threat

Cyril Ramaphosa may have insisted over the weekend he will not resign, but the South African president still faces a parliamentary vote Tuesday that could lead to his impeachment. On Tuesday the report will go before parliament to be examined and there will be a vote on whether to launch an impeachment process against the president.
The Hill

Zelensky says more unity and resilience needed to survive winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to be even more resilient and unified as “the enemy really hopes to use winter against us.”. In his daily address on Sunday, Zelensky said winter will be a difficult due to Russia’s relentless shelling of the country’s infrastructure, which has caused widespread power outages in parts of the country.
Bay News 9

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
Bay News 9

US markets in holding pattern ahead of November jobs report

Wall Street was listless early Friday ahead of the government's monthly jobs report, which could reveal whether the job market has loosened enough to impact the Fed's rate hike decision later this month. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were essentially flat less less than two...
