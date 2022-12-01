Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
S.African leader braces to head off impeachment threat
Cyril Ramaphosa may have insisted over the weekend he will not resign, but the South African president still faces a parliamentary vote Tuesday that could lead to his impeachment. On Tuesday the report will go before parliament to be examined and there will be a vote on whether to launch an impeachment process against the president.
Zelensky says more unity and resilience needed to survive winter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to be even more resilient and unified as “the enemy really hopes to use winter against us.”. In his daily address on Sunday, Zelensky said winter will be a difficult due to Russia’s relentless shelling of the country’s infrastructure, which has caused widespread power outages in parts of the country.
Business Insider
A Russian pilot was detained by civilians in occupied Kherson. A Ukrainian city councilman released him — and now faces charges of treason.
Illia Karamalikov's lawyer said he had no other option, highlighting challenges facing Ukraine as it investigates accused Russian collaborators.
Asian shares gain, oil prices up after Russia price cap deal
Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.7% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%....
11 p.m. in Lviv: A city rich in culture and history transformed by war
In western Ukraine, Lviv is home to over 200,000 internally displaced people, unable to return home because of the Russian invasion. Residents of Lviv say the city has changed, but still try to live a normal life.
Bay News 9
G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
Bay News 9
US markets in holding pattern ahead of November jobs report
Wall Street was listless early Friday ahead of the government's monthly jobs report, which could reveal whether the job market has loosened enough to impact the Fed's rate hike decision later this month. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were essentially flat less less than two...
Comments / 0