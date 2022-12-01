ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

NEWS10 ABC

EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?

DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NEWS10 ABC

DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may need some help from the state Legislature if he proceeds with a highly anticipated bid for the Republican presidential nomination. A “resign to run” law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office. The measure, which has been on and off the books over the past several decades, was reinstated in 2018. But Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed openness to changing or rescinding the law when they gather again in March.
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore in North Carolina

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rare 450-pound sunfish washed ashore on the North Carolina coast Wednesday. The massive fish was more than 6 feet long when it washed ashore on North Topsail Beach near the Seaview Pier, according to officials with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
NEWS10 ABC

In Georgia, how sports explain a political battleground

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — The reception area of a metro Atlanta office suite is a veritable museum of Herschel Walker’s football success for the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL. The office is part of the Atlanta Braves’ real estate development in the Major League Baseball franchise’s new suburban home.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Cambridge/Salem’s state title bid falls short in championship game with Tioga

Five Section II football teams entered the semifinals of the NYSPHSAA playoffs last weekend, and only one emerged victorious: Cambridge/Salem, the program with the most postseason success in the section. But Cambridge's bid for a fourth state title fell short Saturday; head coach Doug Luke's squad lost 63-20 inside the JMA Wireless Dome to a Section IV Tioga team that claimed its' second straight championship.
CAMBRIDGE, NY

