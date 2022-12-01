Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
mocomotive.com
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
Click2Houston.com
Man taken to hospital after house fire breaks out in northeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was transported to an area hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to officials with the Houston Fire Department. Officials said it happened at a single-story home at around 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Drive near...
PLANetizen
Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws
Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
Traffic alert: Emergency repairs lead to miles-long backup on Katy Freeway
HOUSTON — Emergency road repairs slowed inbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Friday morning. According to Houston Transtar, the repairs started at 12:30 a.m. and were supposed to be completed by 5 a.m. However, the freeway was not completely reopened until after 6:30 a.m. You'll want...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot multiple times outside SE Houston gas station, police say
A man in his 40′s is expected to survive after Houston police said he was shot multiple times outside a gas station Friday evening. It happened in the 11200 block of Almeda Genoa Road near Gulf Freeway at around 8 p.m. Police said the man was inside his vehicle...
Click2Houston.com
2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are now in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the two people were shot on Airport Boulevard near Scott street around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe this incident is related to another shooting earlier...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
HPD: Man dies after being shot in the head following argument in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in southeast Houston. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bowen Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop. Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said police were called when someone heard gunshots from inside a...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
fox7austin.com
Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found
HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed at NW Harris County motel; suspects fled, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed at an NW Harris County motel Sunday afternoon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies with HCSO responded to reports of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the La Quinta hotel in...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
Woman injured in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for any possible surveillance video that might help with the investigation.
mocomotive.com
TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105
At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a crash near Plantersville Thursday afternoon, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas Department of public Safety (DPS) says around 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus was traveling southbound on County Road 204 and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on SH 105. The Lexus failed to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle, according to DPS.
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies in possible murder-suicide outside Texas Children’s Hospital - west campus, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has died after being shot by a suspect who then turned gun on himself in the parking lot of Texas Children’s Hospital in west Harris County, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,...
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.
Click2Houston.com
Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred
HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency. Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.
Click2Houston.com
Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!
HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
Comments / 0