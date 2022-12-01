ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
PLANetizen

Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws

Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Man shot multiple times outside SE Houston gas station, police say

A man in his 40′s is expected to survive after Houston police said he was shot multiple times outside a gas station Friday evening. It happened in the 11200 block of Almeda Genoa Road near Gulf Freeway at around 8 p.m. Police said the man was inside his vehicle...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are now in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the two people were shot on Airport Boulevard near Scott street around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe this incident is related to another shooting earlier...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105

At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a crash near Plantersville Thursday afternoon, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas Department of public Safety (DPS) says around 4:05 p.m., a 2007 Lexus was traveling southbound on County Road 204 and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound on SH 105. The Lexus failed to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle, according to DPS.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Think you battle the worst traffic jam in Texas? You may not be wrong!

HOUSTON – Hello my friends! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and welcome back to another week of Houston traffic...your favorite!. After all the turkey and biscuit fun is over, it’s time to face reality and head back to the Monday - Friday grind. Let me tell you, Monday after the long holiday weekend was not easy, but at least the highlight of working the overnight hours is that I never hit Houston traffic. I’m lighting all the candles for my friends who have to brave the hour-and-a-half commute into town, may all the traffic gods be with you! And if you think your drive is the worst when it comes to bumper-to-bumper traffic, you may not be wrong.
HOUSTON, TX

