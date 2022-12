(Undated) The U.S. Justice Department says it plans to monitor Iowa’s Glenwood Resource Center. It’s part of a proposed consent decree to resolve allegations of ill-treatment at the facility, which houses individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The proposed decree comes amid complaints that residents were subjected to unreasonable harm and risk of harm, requiring better staffing, training, and oversight. The state is being ordered to put policies and procedures in place to address issues that led to the complaints.

