Neymar close to World Cup return, England and France set up last-eight showdown
Neymar could make his return to the World Cup stage on Monday as Brazil continue their bid to be crowned kings for a record-extending sixth time against South Korea. His return would be a big boost as Brazil have scored just once since Neymar fell foul to his ankle injury and on Saturday lost Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the World Cup.
11 p.m. in Lviv: A city rich in culture and history transformed by war
In western Ukraine, Lviv is home to over 200,000 internally displaced people, unable to return home because of the Russian invasion. Residents of Lviv say the city has changed, but still try to live a normal life.
