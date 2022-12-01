Read full article on original website
Kobe Johnson helps push USC to a comeback victory over Oregon State
Kobe Johnson scored 17 points to help power the USC men's basketball team's methodical second-half comeback in a 63-62 victory over Oregon State.
Highlights: Anthony Davis goes off for 55 points in win over Wizards
Coming into Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis had been on a tear. He had averaged 32.9 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots a game while shooting 63.1 percent from the field in his last eight contests, and not surprisingly, the Lakers had won six of them.
