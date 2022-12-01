ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
HAMBURG, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Arrest New York State Man With 26 License Suspensions

Police say they arrested a New York state man with numerous suspensions on his license recently. Traffic Tickets says that anyone convicted of driving without a valid license in NYS will be charged a fine between $75 and $300. That's also not to mention the mandatory surcharges, a rise in premiums, or even being dropped all together by insurance.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
96.1 The Breeze

In-Person Visits Are Back Again At The Erie County Holding Center

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that in-person visits have resumed at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility. The Holding Center is a maximum-security pre-trial facility located in Buffalo that can house 638 individuals. The Correctional Facility is located in Alden and houses up to 884 men, women, and adolescents, including non-arraigned, non-sentenced, sentenced, and federal inmates.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York

Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

