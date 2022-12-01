Read full article on original website
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: El Dorado, Ar
El Dorado, Ark. - This week, Rick Rowe has a special Tasty Tuesday report leading up to a special KTBS 3 Community Caravan in El Dorado, Arkansas. Rick visited Four Points Coffee Company, a mobile coffee cart that also offers homemade baked goods. Rick stopped at Fayrays, an upscale restaurant in downtown.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. - The holiday season is here and so is the KTBS 3 Community Caravan week in El Dorado, Arkansas leading up to Christmas. We'll be there this week showcasing all of the great things happening during the holidays. In our Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Candy Cane Lane
CALHOUN, La. - If you're looking for some Christmas magic Candy Cane Lane drive-thru Christmas light park has over one million lights to check out. Candy Cane Lane is on 170 Hwy 151 N. in Calhoun. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night from now through Dec. 31. Admission is $20 for a family vehicle.
hopeprescott.com
Lambert named UAHT Dean of Student Services
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Reginald Lambert of Camden, Arkansas, has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Reginald earned a Bachelor of...
KNOE TV8
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
magnoliareporter.com
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
Union County Animal Protection Society experiencing difficulties with increase in the stray animal population
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With the growing stray animal population in Union County, Ark., the Union County Animal Protection Society is facing a difficult time managing the animals in the area. According to El Dorado News-Times, the organization took in approximately 696 animals in 2022 and only 171 animals were adopted. The Union County […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of […]
Oak Grove football dismantle Haynesville in a 48-7 win to advance to LHSAA class 1A State Championships
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was a rematch Oak Grove were excited to have in the playoffs as they face-off the Haynesville Golden-Tornado. Oak Grove looking to make a statement after losing to the Golden-Tornado 28-21 back in early October. Since then, for the last six games Oak Grove’s defense has limited their opponents to […]
Stepmother accused of assaulting child for not finishing dinner by their “time limit”
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 9, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to an elementary school in West Monroe, La. due to an abuse report. According to deputies, they were advised by the school’s nurse that a 5-year-old kindergarten student […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI
A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
El Dorado teacher arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to minors
EL DORADO, Ark. — According to the El Dorado News-Times, a former guidance counselor with the El Dorado School District was arrested on Thursday. 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, a former counselor at Barton Junior High School, appeared today in district court on several misdemeanor charges. Wilson was arrested on...
KNOE TV8
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The suspicious package was deemed safe and is not a bomb. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement says the area is clear and there is no threat to the area at this time. Read the full story below:. BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police...
Monroe woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at Ouachita Parish Courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
KTLO
Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors
EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
KNOE TV8
Three suspects wanted by Monroe police in connection to July homicide
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who are accused of homicide. MPD says the homicide took place on July 30, 2022, at Oak Manor Apartments. Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600...
Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
