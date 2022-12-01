ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

WSFA

Disaster relief fund provides help to Elmore County tornado victims

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County residents are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storms that brought tornado damage to several communities. Now, they’re getting help from a decade-old fund that comes to the rescue in times of emergency. The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund was set up...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 killed in Coffee County crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Update: Survey Teams Release Information about Tornadoes that Hit Montgomery, Elmore, Pike Counties

Survey teams from the National Weather Service have released information about the tornadoes that hit Montgomery, Elmore and Pike Counties early Wednesday morning. TORNADO: MONTGOMERY, ELMORE COUNTIES – FLATWOOD/WILLOW SPRINGS. RATING: EF2. ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 120 MPH. PATH LENGTH: 9.92 MILES. PATH WIDTH: 650 YARDS. INJURIES: 2. START TIME:...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Wetumpka residents recall overnight tornado as cleanup gets underway

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a long day of cleanup for some families in Wetumpka hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. According to the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency, the worst hit areas were along Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road. Both are located just off busy U.S. Highway 231.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery. According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the minor was taken...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Montgomery County, 2 dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An adult and a child have died and a man is injured after severe storms made their way across Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. Montgomery County officials say the deaths happened in an unincorporated area of the county known as the Flatwood community. The National...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County Storm Damage Confirmed

Storm damage has been confirmed in Elmore County from the tornado-warned storm that moved through just before 4AM Wednesday. The river bridge on U.S. Highway 231 on the Elmore/Montgomery county line had to be closed due to downed power lines. It has since reopened. Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking rain chances & warming temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday will feature plenty of clouds and a few peeks of sunshine. The cold front we tracked on Saturday will stall to our south along the Gulf Coast region. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s and 70s with northwest winds around 5 mph. A shower or two is possible today but most will remain dry.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Storm causes damage across Elmore County

A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning. Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage. “There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,”...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey lights Christmas tree at Alabama Capitol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey will take part in the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery Friday. The official state Christmas tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Bullock County. The theme of this year’s ceremony is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.” Joining Ivey will […]
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County students help with storm aftermath in Wetumpka

Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 students from Stanhope Elmore High School and Wetumpka High School were working together to clean up debris. PHOTOS: Wetumpka Cleanup. Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis surveyed the damaged Wednesday just hours after trees were...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
1053rnb.com

AIDS Memorial Quilt Makes Its Way To Alabama

The National AIDS Memorial (NAM) has teamed up with Southern AIDS Coalition (SAC) and Gilead Sciences to ‘change the pattern’ of HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ communities across the South. As part of the collaboration, the groups brought the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Alabama. Running through Sunday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3

East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
OPELIKA, AL

