Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron
The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd. Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to...
Wilson Township in Grundy County to have multiple positions up for election
Wilson Township in Grundy County will have multiple positions up for election and will have a measure on the ballot on April 4th. Open positions are one trustee, two board members, and one clerk. Each position will have a two-year term. Candidates can file December 6th through 27th by calling...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Obituary & Services: Kay Barbara Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Missouri. She was...
Spickard Special Road District Board meets
The Spickard Special Road District Board met on December 2nd. Spending up to $500 was approved for necessary tools to work on equipment. The next meeting is scheduled at the Road District Office on January 6 at 6 pm.
Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
Two area churches to hold musical programs on December 18th
Music programs will be held at area churches on December 18th. Rural Dale Church east of Trenton on Highway 6 will hold “The Word Became Flesh” Christmas Cantata at 10:45 am. The singers will tell the story of Christ’s birth. The Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church northeast...
North Central Missouri College basketball coach presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
North Central Missouri College men’s basketball coach Jeremy Esry gave the program at the Thursday, Dec. 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the program chairman, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms. Esry shared...
