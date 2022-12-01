Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
100 gecs Delivers Exhilaratingly Chaotic 3-Track EP ‘Snake Eyes’
The frantic electronic duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, also known as 100 gecs, has returned a little over two years after the release of their debut LP, 1,000 gecs. The Los Angeles-based hyperpop group has announced the forthcoming release of their sophomore effort, the aptly-titled 10,000 gecs. The...
hypebeast.com
Hysteric Glamour and WIND AND SEA Reconnect for Punk Staples
Following a highly-anticipated collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS, Hysteric Glamour returns with an expansive series of winter staples in collaboration with WIND AND SEA. Created by then-21-year-old artist Nobuhiko Kitamura in 1984, Hysteric Glamour’s vibrant designs take inspiration from ’60s and ’70s American pop culture, offering a youthful Americana spin on classic silhouettes.
The ‘Rock a Little’ Song Stevie Nicks Made With a Friend From Her Teen Years
Singer Stevie Nicks made a song on her album 'Rock a Little' with her friend Rick Nowels, and this helped launch the songwriter's career.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Delivers Star-Studded Album 'HEROES & VILLAINS'
Metro Boomin takes on both sides of good and evil in his newest album, HEROES & VILLAINS. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 15-track project features heavy-hitting guest appearances from the likes of Future and Chris Brown on “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” 21 Savage and Young Nudy on “Umbrella,” Travis Scott and 21 Savage on “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2),” A$AP Rocky and the late Takeoff on “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” The Weeknd and 21 Savage on “Creepin” and more. Across the album, Young Metro reminds listeners and the music industry just exactly why he’s one of the most sought-after producers today. The 29-year-old’s solo work seamlessly integrates with the collaborative cuts, and he knows how to match his work with his collaborators — not a single track on the album feels forced or out of place, allowing both Metro and his guest features to evenly shine.
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Teases JAY-Z Feature on Upcoming Album
Fans may be getting an Ab-Soul x JAY-Z collab on the former’s upcoming album, Herbert. The Top Dawg Entertainment stalwart took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Hov, who is one of his favorite rapper, linking up in Barclay’s Stadium with the caption “SOUL DID.” TDE went on to essentially confirm that JAY will be appearing on Herbert with their own post with a caption that reads, “Hov x Soulo #Herbert Dec. 16th,” but it wasn’t until label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith confirmed on his own Instagram that he was the one who connected Ab-Soul and JAY-Z. “aye soul did u do ur part ? I guess we will find out when the album drop,” he wrote as the caption. “Y’all think he got it ? #TDE[.]”
hypebeast.com
Björk Sits Against a Raging Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Music Video
Today, Björk released the music video for “Sorrowful Soil” from her new album, Fossora. The song serves as a eulogy to the Icelandic singer’s late mother and the video brings it to life against a raging volcano. Directed by Viðar Logi, the video is shot with an interesting oval-shaped frame – warping what the viewer can see of the singer and her surrounding environment. But as Björk slips in and out of the frame, the video reveals different cuts of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which erupted for six months in 2021 and began erupting again in August of this year.
hypebeast.com
Los Angeles Meets Jakarta With The Hundreds and AGLXY's Collaboration
Following its Roland Lifestyle collaboration, Ageless Galaxy has now teamed up with The Hundreds for an exclusive collection. Available at Urban Sneaker Society 2022, the special range bridges the community behind both brands from Los Angeles and Jakarta. The Hundreds x AGLXY collection features a coach jacket, heavyweight T-shirts, lighter,...
hypebeast.com
Watch RM’s Smooth NPR ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’
Today, NPR released its latest Tiny Desk concert with BTS’ leader, RM. The new musical endeavor marks RM’s first solo Tiny Desk appearance in support of his debut album, Indigo, which was released today. Shot in South Korea, the home concert channels the serene and balanced nature of BTS’ leader with a smooth three-track performance. Appearing in the concert are “Yun” and “Still Life,” which are from the new album, alongside the 2018 track “seoul.”
hypebeast.com
Aries x XOUXOU Brings Street Style to Phone Accessories
London-based brand Aries has teamed up with XOUXOU to bring street style to phone accessories. The new collaboration reimagines XOUXOU’s staple PC iPhone case as a necklace. Appearing as an exotic green snake print, the case is stamped with a co-branded 18K stainless steel gold logo alongside a large gold chain, gold carabiner and multicolored woven rope. Whether they be utilized together or individually, the range of options allows for expanded customization.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
hypebeast.com
Heineken Taps Shoe Surgeon and Yeti Out for "GLOCAL" Collaborations
Following its past collaborations with the likes of BAPE and Kappa, Heineken now presents a new series of collaborations with music collective and apparel imprint Yeti Out, self-taught cobbler The Shoe Surgeon, and Culture Cartel. For limited-edition apparel and accessories, Heineken Silver partners with Yeti Out for a range of T-shirts, shorts, reversible bucket hats, tote bags, and socks under the tagline “GLOBALLY KNOWN/LOCALLY GROWN.” The pieces from the Yeti Out crew feature a number of motifs including atom and globe illustrations incorporating the Heineken Silver logos.
hypebeast.com
Behind the HYPE: How G-SHOCK Infiltrated America’s Mainstream and Influential Subcultures
G-SHOCK is a hot topic on various online forums dedicated to watch collecting. For many, the brand conjures nostalgic memories, as recent converts dabbled with purchasing their first affordable, quality watch intended for everyday wear. The watch of the working class, G-SHOCK timepieces are built with strength and longevity in mind. However rugged, unbreakable and tough, the Japanese label refrains from treating aesthetics as an afterthought. G-SHOCK’s pioneering leaps into glass technology, metalwork and incremental improvements with its proprietary shock-resistant build have solidified the brand’s prestige as a go-to durable, no-hassle watch that stands the test of time. In the latest episode of Behind the HYPE, Hypebeast celebrates the people’s watchmaker and unpacks influential subcultures the label has graced in fashion and cinema and the many celebrity wrists that have donned the iconic, chunky silhouette on the silver screen and beyond.
hypebeast.com
SANAYI313 Releases Maximalist-Inspired Oblong Collection
Istanbul-based design studio SANAYI313 unveiled its Oblong Collection, a series of solid wood furnishings made with “maximalist expressions in minimalist details.”. Constructed primarily in mazel and burled wood, the collection comprises of stools, consoles, low coffee tables, side tables, and a dining table — each of which is defined by massive bulky forms and rounded corners.
hypebeast.com
Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton Animations Take Over Giant Billboard in Tokyo
After early shots from onlookers were teased last week, we now get a closer look at the Yayoi Kusama x. animations currently on view at Tokyo’s giant Cross Shinjuku Vision billboard. The massive 3D anamorphic display starts with a polka-dotted LV Damier trunk which opens up to reveal three...
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents the Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK "Orange Lobster"
Boston-based retailer Concepts is set to continue its slew of Nike SB collaborations with an all-new “Orange Lobster” colorway releasing on Friday. Since 2008, Concepts has dressed the silhouette in five Lobster-themed styles and now adds another one to its list. Concepts is coming together with Medicom Toy...
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Classic Leather Tabi Nylon
In recent years, luxury fashion house Maison Margiela and American sportswear brand Reebok have come together and combined their iconic themes and silhouettes to create unique footwear that is instantly recognizable as a collaborative project. Last month, the two looked to the Reebok TZ Pump, presenting it in several aged colorways. Now, they have once again reworked the Classic Leather in a finish that pays tribute to the Classic Nylon and Margiela’s iconic Tabi design.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Combat the Cold With a Yin-Yang Reversible Vest
Stüssy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP are back again with another collaborative drop. This time around, the duo has teamed up on a single down-filled vest ideal for the seasonal weather change. In partnership with Seattle’s Crescent Down Works, the sleeveless vest sports a reversible black and white design...
hypebeast.com
A Kind of Guise Returns With Another Elegant Holiday Collection
A Kind of Guise‘s latest drop is timeless, elegant and the perfect cold weather gear for this season and beyond. Playing in line with the past few releases, the American Southwest has been the prevalent theme within this collection and the latest entries follow suit with a number of rugged plaid shirts, floral prints and botanical patterns, as well as textured outerwear coats and a suite of unique accessories.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of cozy styles and accessories, HBX Archives is back with another round of sneakers, apparel, and outerwear for week 98. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
hypebeast.com
Up There Heads to Venice Beach for New Balance 2002R "Backyard Legends II" Collaboration
Australian boutique Up There Store has a knack for creating highly-sought after collaborations, and you can expect to find the same kind of hysteria upon the release of its next drop, the Up There x New Balance 2002R “Backyard Legends II.”. Following on from June’s first “Backyard Legends” installment,...
