Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Morning - Dec. 4, 2022
Today will be a dry day, but much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s, coolest in the hills.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Cold, breezy Sunday in Connecticut; tracking midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says rainy weather starts off the weekend before colder temperatures arrive Sunday.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
connecticuthistory.org
The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson
Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands of Power Outages Reported After Storm Causes Damage Across Conn.
As gusty winds and heavy rain move through the state, towns are reporting storm damage and cleanup efforts are underway. Eversource is reporting several thousands of households without power across Connecticut. In Waterbury, crews were called to a report of a tree that fell, bounced off of a house and...
Vehicle Overturns, Falls Inches From 'Swelling Stream' In Northern Westchester After Collision
Two people were rescued when their vehicle fell down an embankment inches from a flooded stream after an accident in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in Yorktown Heights on the Taconic State Parkway northbound in the…
Eyewitness News
One person dead following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington
STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday. Responding officers stated that there was a one car motor vehicle crash on the left side of the roadway. The car appeared to have struck a tree head on shortly before...
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
Don't Be Next: Tips To Avoid Generator Fires Like This One In Northern Westchester
When using a generator to power your home after losing power, it's important to follow safety tips to avoid a fire like one that happened in Northern Westchester. On Monday morning, Nov. 28, around 8 a.m., firefighters in Somers responded to a residence in the Somers Chase complex for a report…
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut
A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in thousands of power outages in Connecticut. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Eversource reported 3,026 customers without power. Among the communities most affected are Ridgefield (736 without power), Norwalk (348), Newtown (332), and Greenwich (260). United Illuminating is...
wiltonbulletin.com
John Breunig (opinion): A log jam of opinions over Eversource tree removal plan in CT
I have a confession: It’s my fault your power bill is going up. Back in July, an Eversource rep knocked on my door to try to persuade me to participate in a pilot program to be more aggressive about removing “risk trees within the fall zone.” They’d cleared some timber in the spring, but were restricted in how deep into property lines they could reach. To sweeten the pot, they offered something in exchange: Smaller trees.
NBC New York
Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Coming to NYC Area — Then Temps Drop for Tree Lighting
Looking for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday? It's probably from your couch. Mother Nature won't be cooperating much in terms of weather as NYC looks to kick off the holiday season, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusty winds in the lead-up to the big reveal — and then temperatures will get chilly, fast.
CBS New York
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
milfordmirror.com
20+ notable Connecticut restaurants that closed in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While Connecticut saw a slew of new restaurant openings in 2022, there were also several prominent closings, as owners retired or continued to struggle with pandemic-related downturn and staffing shortages. Here's a roundup of some of the restaurants Connecticut...
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was driving at about 5 a.m. […]
