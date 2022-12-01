ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, KY

Wave 3

KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
k105.com

Clarkson woman escapes injury in semi vs. car accident on Anneta Rd.

A Clarkson woman escaped injury after a semi truck vs. passenger car accident on Anneta Road. Thursday evening at 5:00, Grayson County Deputies Caleb Owens, Erik Franklin and Justin Cockerel, the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 6500 block of Anneta Road. Upon arriving at...
CLARKSON, KY
lakercountry.com

Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards

A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville

A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local police searching for man after victim shot in head

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green, Franklin 15-year-olds charged in murder of Nashville store clerk

Two juveniles, one from Bowling Green and the other from Franklin, have been charged with the murder of a Nashville convenience store clerk. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00, according to Metro Nashville Police, at the Kwik Sak at 4890 Lebanon Pike. A store employee, 36-year-old Vishal Patel, had a brief exchange with the suspects before 15-year-old Shawn Davis, of Franklin, fatally shot him.
NASHVILLE, TN

