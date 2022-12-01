Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department are investigating a reported assault that occurred near the 100 block of East Forest Avenue.
k105.com
Clarkson woman escapes injury in semi vs. car accident on Anneta Rd.
A Clarkson woman escaped injury after a semi truck vs. passenger car accident on Anneta Road. Thursday evening at 5:00, Grayson County Deputies Caleb Owens, Erik Franklin and Justin Cockerel, the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 6500 block of Anneta Road. Upon arriving at...
Ky. teens accused of killing Tenn. gas station clerk stopped by a school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Tennessee Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 Activity Report: Troopers jail 25 impaired drivers, open 40 criminal cases, answer 560 citizen complaints
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its November Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,018 citations and arrested 25 impaired drivers. Opened 40 criminal cases, made 315 arrests and served 104 criminal court documents. Cited 588 speeders and...
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
k105.com
Hardin Co. man killed in crash in south Louisville
A Hardin County man has been killed in a crash in south Louisville. Timothy G. Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, was traveling in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle, according to The News-Enterprise. He was transported to University of Louisville...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
lakercountry.com
One escaped Casey County inmate back in custody; police still searching for other
One of the two inmates that escaped from the Casey County Jail yesterday morning is back in custody. According to Liberty Police, Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped around 4 a.m. yesterday but as of last night, Mason was back in custody. Both were considered Level 1 offenders, and were...
wnky.com
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
Putnam County authorities searching for missing man last seen in September
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man robs bank in broad daylight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say around 10:15 a.m. on Monday November 28, 2022, an unknown suspect entered the Limestone Bank on Campbell Lane. They say he gave one of the bank tellers a note with instructions and demanded money. The employee, fearing for her safety and the safety of others, complied.
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
wnky.com
Local police searching for man after victim shot in head
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
k105.com
Bowling Green, Franklin 15-year-olds charged in murder of Nashville store clerk
Two juveniles, one from Bowling Green and the other from Franklin, have been charged with the murder of a Nashville convenience store clerk. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00, according to Metro Nashville Police, at the Kwik Sak at 4890 Lebanon Pike. A store employee, 36-year-old Vishal Patel, had a brief exchange with the suspects before 15-year-old Shawn Davis, of Franklin, fatally shot him.
