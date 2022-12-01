Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Cloudy With a High Near 26
A frontal passage will keep it cold today. Snow will continue east of the Divide through this morning. A few inches is possible in Natrona County. Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits once again. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before...
Leonard Rueben Wegner (April 27, 1944 – December 2, 2022)
Leonard Rueben Wegner, 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Wegner was a resident of Rock Springs for 24 years and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming. He was born April 27, 1944 in Berkley, California, the...
Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)
Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Siler was born November 27, 1940 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Findley Fernard Siler and Genevieve Ruble. He attended...
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
Cub Scouts Give Donations to Toys for Kids Program
ROCK SPRINGS — Cubs Scouts from Pack 86 visited the Rock Springs Fire Department this week to drop off toy donations for the Toys for Kids Program. Scouts visiting the station were Isaac Lemon, Noah Straka, Noah Bibber, Noemi Gonzales, Juniper May, and Brighton Bentley. The station visit was the final requirement Lemon, Straka, and Bibber needed to finish up their First Responder belt loops. Other First Responder requirements included learning what to do for stopped breathing, stroke, choking, rattlesnake bite, serious bleeding, nose bleed, and tick bites.
