27 First News
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
HOF Village Breaks Ground for Water Park, Onsite Hotel
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A groundbreaking Monday for the indoor water park and hotel at the Hall of Fame Village, with construction on the water park underway. The 147,000 square foot park will feature thrill rides like a slide tower, also swim-up bars and giant TV screens.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Cleanup efforts underway after massive Kent fire
On Friday, images from above Water Street in Kent were downright frightening.
Fire under investigation in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
Cleveland 17-Year-Old Arraigned on Murder Charge in Double Killing in March
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Cleveland-area teens charged in a double murder in Canton back in March has had his case moved to adult court. 17-year-old Jayvion Burkes was arraigned on a fresh murder indictment last week. He’s been held at the Multi-County...
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
Gun found in Akron 7th grader’s fanny pack; supt. orders routine use of metal detectors, backpack checks
Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers in Akron were locked down Monday afternoon.
Republic Steel Set to Pay Up as Part of EPA Agreement
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Republic Steel will pay a nearly one-million dollar fine and install new equipment at its Canton plant. It’s part of a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice and the U.S. EPA. The new equipment will address lead emissions from the...
Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Deadly fire in NE Ohio was intentionally set: Investigators
66-year-old Leanna Asuncion was killed.
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Winter is coming: Temps plummeting ahead of snow
Wind and rain switch over to cold temperatures and lake effect snow as we transition from November into December.
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fire
The former flour mill was the city's oldest building, opened in 1879, and held historical and iconic significance for many residents.
Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
Canton Man Faces Charges in Deadly October Car-Motorcycle Crash
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 45-year-old Canton man was in Canton Municipal Court on Friday on a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge. That, in connection with the Canton Township traffic death of a motorcyclist back in October. Michael Poland entered a not guilty plea. The state...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
