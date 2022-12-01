Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Related
Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal
Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
A 14-year-old victim got killed in the Bronx. Police released a video of the suspects.
The Police have released a video regarding a shooting that occurred on Nov 23. In the video, we can see two men walking on a sidewalk on Morris Avenue, then running back from behind a parked car.
NJ Attorney General: Agitated Paterson Man Seized By Police Died Of Drug OD
UPDATE: An agitated suspect who died while being taken into custody by Paterson police was the victim of a drug overdose, authorities said. The autopsy results were among the evidence reviewed by a grand jury that found police bore no responsibility for the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, on Oct. 2, 2021, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Monday, Dec. 5.
Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 people inside
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight
A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.
Passaic County Pedophile Who Tried To Get Victim To Change Story Gets 30 Years Without Parole
UPDATE: A convicted pedophile from Clifton must spend the next 30 years in prison before he’ll be eligible for parole for sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years. Alfredo Hernandez-Sanchez, 36, was convicted by jurors in Paterson this past April of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as...
Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation
Man shot and killed on church steps in Paterson
proclaimerscv.com
Five Gang Members Pleaded Guilty in Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz’s 2018 Killing in the Bronx
In New York, in relation to the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, 5 gang members have entered guilty pleas. The terrible, on-camera killing of the vulnerable 15-year-old in a Bronx bodega on June 20, 2018, left New York City in shock, and the five men are the most recent suspects to be found guilty.
nj1015.com
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
NBC Philadelphia
Skeleton Found at NJ Community Clean-Up Is 16-Year-Old Girl Missing 50 Years: Officials
Nancy Carol Fitzgerald disappeared without a trace 50 years ago. Investigators said it would take 16 years to find her remains and another 34 before she could be positively identified. New Jersey officials said the 16-year-old girl vanished from her Bloomfield home the day after Easter in April 1972, "never...
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting
SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
USPS offers $50K reward after armed thieves rob NJ mail carriers, steal postal keys
Authorities issued a holiday mail alert after several mail carries were robbed in New Jersey in recent weeks.
Florida police arrest Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death in July
Police arrested a 31-year-old Queens man who had fled to Florida after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death, the NYPD said Saturday.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57
A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
