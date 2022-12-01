ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Attorney General: Agitated Paterson Man Seized By Police Died Of Drug OD

UPDATE: An agitated suspect who died while being taken into custody by Paterson police was the victim of a drug overdose, authorities said. The autopsy results were among the evidence reviewed by a grand jury that found police bore no responsibility for the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, on Oct. 2, 2021, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Monday, Dec. 5.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Man accused of carjacking vehicle with 2 people inside

A man was arrested for aiding in the carjacking and kidnapping of a pair of people in Paterson last week, authorities announced Monday. At around 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, members of the Bloomfield Police Department contacted the Paterson Police Department about a possible kidnapping that had occurred in their jurisdiction earlier, according to a joint statement from the departments and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Shooting death of N.J. man, 34, under investigation

A 34-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot on a residential street in Paterson, authorities said. City police responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The officers found...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot and killed on church steps in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – A shooting outside a Paterson church left one man dead Sunday morning. Police responded to the Greater Bethel Church of Christ on Jelsma Place at around 8 am. When police arrived, they learned the 34-year-old male victim was previously taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Paterson Police Department did not release any further information regarding this shooting. No suspects were announced and no arrests were reported. The post Man shot and killed on church steps in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
nj1015.com

Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say

NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park

TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning.  If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEANECK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NUTLEY, NJ

