PATERSON, NJ – A shooting outside a Paterson church left one man dead Sunday morning. Police responded to the Greater Bethel Church of Christ on Jelsma Place at around 8 am. When police arrived, they learned the 34-year-old male victim was previously taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Paterson Police Department did not release any further information regarding this shooting. No suspects were announced and no arrests were reported. The post Man shot and killed on church steps in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.

