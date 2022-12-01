ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Center, IA

Hometown Christmas, Holiday Home Tour return Dec. 3 in Dallas Center

By Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the 2022 Hometown Christmas from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.

Amy Sonntag, who co-chairs the Christmas committee with Miranda Kyhl, said businesses will be open along Walnut Street and will host a variety of activities from crafts to a hot chocolate station and more.

New this year will be the first annual tree lighting ceremony, sponsored by CLK Lawn Care and Sonntag Roofing. The big tree near the Raccoon River Valley Trail and across from the library will be lit around 5:30 p.m.

“We’re excited,” Sonntag said of the tree lighting ceremony. “It’s something our community has been asking for and we finally were able to make it happen with some help.”

Other activities include:

  • Santa himself will be located in the Ice Skate Rink Shed at Heritage Park; stop by and be sure to let him know what is on your list.
  • Sugar Grove Goods will have Donuts with Mrs. Claus from 7-9 a.m. and a Scavenger Hunt, Christmas Crowns, Hot Cocoa in the afternoon.
  • Mashe Modern will be open 9-5 and have a Christmas craft for all ages.
  • Studio S will have vocalists from 4-5 p.m. and will also host the "Christmas for All" tree which is taking donations of unwrapped puzzles, decks of cards and card games for the Dallas County Jail. You can find Studio S in the Suites on Walnut.
  • Board & Batten will be hosting holiday drinks and open for all your holiday shopping.
  • Brewer Family Farms will have shopping, samples and rides out to their cows at 19284 S Ave Dallas Center during an open house from 1-5 p.m.
  • Simply Stella Rose will be bringing the heated mobile shopping to Walnut Street. Check off some of your holiday shopping while you’re there.
  • Medicap Pharmacy will be hosting ornament painting.
  • Brenton Arboretum, 4-H & Girl Scouts will be located at the Raccoon Valley Church with a Christmas craft and a cookie walk.
  • Brown Eyed Girl will be open for even more of your holiday shopping.
  • GIT Insurance will have Letters to Santa. Swing by to send your wish list and receive a personalized response from the Jolly Guy himself.
  • Walnut Street Flowers will be open from 4-7 p.m. located in the Suites.
  • Live nativity at the Dallas Center Methodist Church will have a live nativity from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Gather around the tree in Heritage Park at dusk (approx. 5:30) as we light the tree.

“We just encourage people to come out who maybe haven’t been to Dallas Center or who don’t come out very often and just experience what the community has to offer and experience a lot of our small businesses,” Sonntag said of the Hometown Christmas event.

Area residents can also check out a few of the homes decorated for the holidays on Saturday during Beta Sigma Phi’s Holiday Home Tour. Amy Lawton, the co-chair of the Ways and Means Committee with Teri Rauschenberg, said four homes will be available to tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the tour. Area residents can purchase tickets in-person at the library or Board and Batten or through Venmo via @BSPhi-EX5259. On Saturday, tickets will be available to purchase inside the Suites on Walnut.

Home tour participants can also take their tickets into one of the participating businesses, Brown Eyed Girl, Walnut Street Flowers, Board & Batten, Mashe Modern and The Baker's Pantry, for 10% off a purchase.

Once residents have their tickets, Lawton said they will be able to view the homes in any order from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I just think it’s fun to be able to go in and see how other people decorate and get ideas for your own homes,” she said.

Proceeds from the tour will be used to help fund community projects and scholarships for high school seniors. Lawton said Beta Sigma Phi has supported children’s summer library programs and donated to the local fire department and swimming pool.

“This is a fundraiser for us to be able to turn around and use that money for giving,” she added.

