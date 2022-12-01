We’ve been in something of a golden era for personal audio for more than two decades if you start counting with the launch of the first iPod. You might think that there’s simply no more room for new features or improvements, and yet if anything, the pace of progress — especially in headphones and earbuds — has only increased. In 2022, companies started to look at ways to overcome wireless audio’s traditional limitations, sometimes successfully, sometimes a little less so. But either way, we’re here to recognize the products that really stepped out on a limb.

2 DAYS AGO