Trust me: Play The Callisto Protocol on its easiest difficulty setting
The Callisto Protocol is out today and it’s receiving a very mixed response. Reviews criticized the survival horror game for a host of issues, including its messy combat system, weak story, and performance issues. I highlighted those issues in Digital Trends’ own review, though I ultimately enjoy its Xbox 360 throwback feel. However, if you’re jumping in this weekend, here’s a word of advice.
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
Google today announced that Android 13 is now available for the Android TV operating system. It “brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.” So there’s that. As is always the case with OS updates,...
This retro battery pack is way cooler than it has any right to be
As a photographer and general content creator, I often find myself in remote locations with depleted batteries and no convenient power outlets to charge them. As such, portable power banks are an essential part of my kit whenever I travel out into the wilderness. Contents. However, as useful as a...
Cooler Master CK720 review: a mechanical keyboard enthusiast’s paradise
“For only $100, the Cooler Master CK720 is the best value for compact, customizable keyboards”. There are some who prefer keeping things simple when it comes to keyboards. They just prefer a no-frills, well-built keyboard that gets the job the done. Contents. Then, there are those who want maximum customizability...
How to farm EXP fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon is, at its core, an RPG. While your trainer doesn't actively participate in the battles themselves, the game is still all about leveling up your team to overcome tougher and tougher challenges. As is the case with just about all RPGs, leveling up comes in the form of earning experience points, or EXP. Not only does earning EXP help improve your Pokémon's stats, but it is also required for them to evolve.
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
The best OLED monitors you can buy
Computer monitors with OLED displays are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their unreal contrast levels, pixel-perfect dimming, and low-input lag for gaming. Though LED-driven LCD monitors might still be more common, OLED is making its impact felt, and more brands have released new products using OLED technology throughout 2022. Some OLED TVs are even standing in as monitor options as they are outfitted with similar software support features such as AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync.
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
The most innovative gaming tech of 2022
A year like 2022 would usually be considered an off year for gaming tech. We’re two years past the latest console launch, a time that tends to be dominated by peripherals and add-ons. So it’s a surprise that this year ended up being a landmark one for gaming tech. That’s because companies began rolling out new approaches to gaming technology that targeted both accessibility and portability. From devices built around cloud gaming to portables that changed the way PC gaming fundamentally works, the history books may look back at 2022 as the start of a revolution. Here’s what tech dared to push the industry forward, even if it meant taking an experimental risk to do so.
DJI Mavic 3 Classic review: the refined and affordable king of the skies
When the DJI Mavic 3 launched in 2021, it raised the bar for what a drone is capable of, but the problem was that it was priced to match its formidable aerial cinematography chops. Now, DJI has a way to address that problem. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic brings this...
Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.
The most innovative headphones of 2022
We’ve been in something of a golden era for personal audio for more than two decades if you start counting with the launch of the first iPod. You might think that there’s simply no more room for new features or improvements, and yet if anything, the pace of progress — especially in headphones and earbuds — has only increased. In 2022, companies started to look at ways to overcome wireless audio’s traditional limitations, sometimes successfully, sometimes a little less so. But either way, we’re here to recognize the products that really stepped out on a limb.
