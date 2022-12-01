Fire crews escort residents from Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City home caught fire Thursday morning with crews able to escort the occupants outside.

Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived at a structure fire on the 2500 block of South Palmetto Street in the early morning hours.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Wilson told KCAU 9 that three people were inside the house and that crews were able to get them outside safely. He added that none of the occupants were injured.

Firefighters had to break through a ceiling to extinguish flames inside the house’s attic. Wilson says the location of the house presented some obstacles for his crew as they extinguished the fire.

“The house was in the rear of a primary house on the street, so we had to use the alleyway which is narrower for our bigger apparatus, kind of limited from access points,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the house sustained significant damage so he doesn’t believe the residents will be able to move back in Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

