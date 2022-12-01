ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Unemployment rates climb in 99 NC counties

Edgecombe County had the highest overall October unemployment rate at 7.5%. Rocky Mount had the highest metro area unemployment rate at 6.2%. Figures out Thursday from the N.C. Department of Commerce show that unemployment rates increased in nearly all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in October, over September’s figures.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
North Carolina honored this week with U.S. Capitol tree lighting

North Carolina carries on a tradition with the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a red spruce named "Ruby," chosen from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest. North Carolina has a special place of honor in our nation’s capital this Christmas season, all thanks to a special tree named “Ruby.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
These congregations in the Triad are leaving United Methodist Church for more than LBGTQ issues – and some are suing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The separation of dozens of congregations from the United Methodist Church, couched publicly in matters of religious doctrine, theology and political ideology, also is a conflict of dollars, deeds and deity – whether the Bible or state courts is the ultimate authority.  Perhaps you saw reports earlier this week that North […]
Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
GREENSBORO, NC
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC

