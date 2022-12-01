Read full article on original website
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
carolinajournal.com
Unemployment rates climb in 99 NC counties
Edgecombe County had the highest overall October unemployment rate at 7.5%. Rocky Mount had the highest metro area unemployment rate at 6.2%. Figures out Thursday from the N.C. Department of Commerce show that unemployment rates increased in nearly all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in October, over September’s figures.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WCNC
New survey shows grim outlook for the North Carolina nursing shortage: 'We are burnt out'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New research shows there is cause for concern when it comes to the nursing shortage. Nurses are leaving the bedside at an alarming rate. It was an issue before the pandemic and leaders in the industry say it has only gotten worse because of the challenges COVID-19 presented.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina honored this week with U.S. Capitol tree lighting
North Carolina carries on a tradition with the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a red spruce named "Ruby," chosen from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest. North Carolina has a special place of honor in our nation’s capital this Christmas season, all thanks to a special tree named “Ruby.”
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Applications open for NC heating bill assistance program
The North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Man Just Might Have The World’s Largest Hot Sauce Collection
Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco’s wife bought him some bottles of hot sauce. Since then, Vic’s collection has grown to roughly 11,000 bottles. It has even moved with him from Arizona to High Point, North Carolina, where it’s now on display in his basement. According to WFMY-TV,...
wkml.com
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win
Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
These congregations in the Triad are leaving United Methodist Church for more than LBGTQ issues – and some are suing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The separation of dozens of congregations from the United Methodist Church, couched publicly in matters of religious doctrine, theology and political ideology, also is a conflict of dollars, deeds and deity – whether the Bible or state courts is the ultimate authority. Perhaps you saw reports earlier this week that North […]
Greensboro man wins $150,000 on $3 Powerball ticket
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charlie Williams of Greensboro is $150,000 richer after trying his luck on a $3 Powerball ticket. NC Lottery officials said Williams bought his ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the November 5 drawing. Because he spent an extra dollar to make it a Power Play ticket, that meant his prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
