Terrie Phillips
3d ago

What was the matter with the previous site? Perhaps the warrants page would be more helpful if the person's mug shot were used, since there's a place for a picture??

2
WISH-TV

Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
WESTFIELD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WTWO/WAWV

6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
DELPHI, IN
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion

A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims

INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding. You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenwood man sentenced over bilking employer out of over $14 million

A Johnson County man was sentenced to federal prison time for defrauding his employer out of millions of dollars. Daniel Fruits, 47, of Greenwood, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Fruits, who was hired to...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

