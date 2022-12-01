Read full article on original website
Terrie Phillips
3d ago
What was the matter with the previous site? Perhaps the warrants page would be more helpful if the person's mug shot were used, since there's a place for a picture??
Reply
2
Related
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
Indianapolis woman sentenced for seeking COVID-19 relief loans for fake businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to a year of probation for creating fake documents in an effort to get COVID-19 relief funds for businesses that don't exist. Court documents say 29-year-old D’Ericka Lee filed three separate loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) following the onset...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
WNDU
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, released a statement Thursday after receiving numerous media inquiries about the case and ongoing investigation. They described the statement as their “thoughts” about the investigation...
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who say they are being targeted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. But while Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch denied an injunction she did find that Rokita violated state confidentiality laws when he publicly discussed his office’s […] The post Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims
INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding. You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.
WTHI
Indiana man charged in 3 killings ordered held until tria
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man charged in the killings of three people will remain jailed without bond until trial after he violated a release order by allegedly being found with guns, ammunition and marijuana, a judge ruled. Caden Smith, 18, had been released from jail in October with...
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys: Richard Allen is innocent, confused by charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged with the Delphi murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, have spoken out against evidence in the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday. Judge Frances Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County,...
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
Delphi murders: What the unsealed documents reveal and the questions that remain
DELPHI, Ind. — Evidence in the Delphi, Indiana, double murder case was unsealed by a county court on Tuesday, revealing key new details, including that suspect Richard Allen's gun was linked to the crime scene. But many questions still remain around the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby...
shelbycountypost.com
Greenwood man sentenced over bilking employer out of over $14 million
A Johnson County man was sentenced to federal prison time for defrauding his employer out of millions of dollars. Daniel Fruits, 47, of Greenwood, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Fruits, who was hired to...
Man sentenced to 53 years in 2020 deadly robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was sentenced to 53 years for the 2020 murder of another man during an armed robbery on Indianapolis' northwest side. A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a two-day trial in October. Williams will serve 50 years...
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
Judge says Delphi affidavit without gun and bullet evidence is ‘a lot more thin’
DELPHI, Ind. — The probable cause affidavit that lead to the arrest of Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German would be very thin without a key piece of evidence, according to a judge. According to the affidavit, investigators obtained a warrant to search Allen’s home and found a gun that […]
Comments / 1