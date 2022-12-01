Read full article on original website
AUSTIN CO. EMS STATION PROJECT ‘SLOWLY MOVING FORWARD’
Austin County officials say a project to build three new EMS stations across the county is rolling along, albeit gradually. During a recent update on the construction of EMS facilities in Bellville, Industry and Wallis, County Judge Tim Lapham stated work is “slowly moving forward.”. Lapham said a full...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO FACE LENGTHY AGENDA TUESDAY
A lengthy agenda is set to come before Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday. The court will consider approval of several position descriptions, including the addressing and mapping coordinator, human resources generalist, and administrative assistants for 4-H youth development and family and community health. Commissioners will also act on an updated...
Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period
The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
BRENHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT TO USE PRIVATE LAB TO TEST EVIDENCE FROM RECENT BURGLARY CASES
The Brenham Police Department will utilize a private laboratory to determine whether two recent burglary cases are connected to one another. The Brenham City Council today (Thursday) authorized the department to spend $6,536 in felony forfeiture funds, or money seized during investigations into criminal activities, for forensic DNA testing services. The department will send evidence obtained from an attempted burglary at a washateria on South Austin Street on November 13th and another attempted burglary this past Sunday at United Rentals.
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
WCHLA GINGERBREAD AUCTION RAISES NEARLY $13,000
Organizers for the Washington County Healthy Living Association’s (WCHLA) first-ever gingerbread house auction held on Thursday are calling the event a great success. According to WCHLA Executive Director Willy Dilworth, the fundraiser brought in just under $13,000 in proceeds to support activities and programs at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center.
DPS INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN GRIMES COUNTY
Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened yesterday (Thursday) in Grimes County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, the crash occurred just after 4pm on Highway 105 at County Road 204, near Plantersville. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Lexus...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge
As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
Bryan police identify Cavitt Ave shooting victim
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Bryan police report the city’s latest shooting victim has been identified as 19-year-old David Lopez of Bryan. Wednesday morning about 10:20 a.m. Bryan police officers were called to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on the report of a body found in a home.
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured
A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
BURTON PANTHERS SET STATE SEMI-FINAL MATCHUP WITH MART
The Burton Panthers won the 2A-DII Region IV Championship on Friday night with a 27-7 victory over Granger. They now move on to the State Semi-Final where they will face Mart, who defeated Lovelady 56-6. The two teams will face off on Thursday night in Rockdale with bid to the State Championship on the line. Kick-Off is set for 7:00 and the pregame begins at 6:30 on KWHI - AM 1280, FM 101.7, and KHWI.com. The winner will move on to the State Championship game to face either New Home or Albany at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a kick-off at 7:00.
