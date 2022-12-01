Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
All McNeese wants for Christmas is a QB and a few stocking-stuffers
For the first time since 2017 a McNeese State coaching staff will have a full and somewhat normal football recruiting season. It has been that long since a returning head coach finished the year and was expected back. While Frank Wilson coached two seasons at McNeese, both were played in...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
crescentcitysports.com
Destrehan clears semifinal hurdle with 21-6 victory over Westgate
DESTREHAN – Marcus Scott has worked in the coaching profession for a long time. The Destrehan head coach has worked to build several programs into successful ones in the state of Louisiana. His journey sometimes was rough but Scott has had some great opportunities in his career. Destrehan has been his best opportunity.
gueydantoday.com
VC's defense shuts down St. Martin's five-star running back
Before Monday, few in Vermilion Parish had heard of St. Martin’s running Harlem Berry. So when the semifinal game against the Vermilion Catholic Eagles was over, Vermilion Parish residents were still unsure who Harlem Berry was. Berry came into the game said to be a four- to five-star running...
theadvocate.com
Vermilion Catholic returns to state finals as defense takes charge
Vermilion Catholic's defense stepped up and took control late in the first half as the Eagles posted a 41-7 victory against St. Martin's in a select Division IV state semifinal on Friday night in Abbeville. The fourth-seeded St. Martin's Episcopal Saints were driving to attempt to tie the game at...
theadvocate.com
Brother Martin rushes their way to victory over Carencro
Carencro's quest to reach the state finals for the second time in three years came to an end on Friday. Defensively, the Bears had no answer for Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert, who rushed for nearly 300 yards and a handful of touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 win over Carencro in the select Division I semifinals.
theadvocate.com
Learn how Lafayette Christian's returns to sixth straight state finals
It was Lafayette Christian’s sixth straight trip to the state finals. Something about this one, though, felt just a little bit more special for the Knights after defeating No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 68-46 in the select Division II state semifinals on Friday. “It feels great,” LCA junior quarterback JuJ'uan...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KPLC TV
‘Foster grandparents’ needed to mentor students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are a retiree and looking for something to do, there might be a solution for you. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is currently searching for ‘foster grandparents’ to work one-on-one with students struggling in the classroom. The program currently serves schools in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Iowa, Jennings, Westlake, and we’re told they’re looking to expand.
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
Louisiana man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
KPLC TV
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
At this Louisiana Farm, Activism, Family, and Food Form the Sweetest Harvest
For the Provost family, harvesting winter’s sugarcane crop isn’t just a living — it’s a way of life.
33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
KLFY.com
New Iberia school closed Friday due to plumbing issues
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Christian School, New Iberia campus, will be closed to students Friday, Dec. 2 due to plumbing problems. Principal Monique Sanchez said students will report back to campus, Monday, Dec. 5 unless stated otherwise. She said Friday’s Christmas performances will take place as scheduled...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
