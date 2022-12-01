Nottawa school earns MI HEARTSafe School award

NOTTAWA — Nottawa Community School has been named a recipient of the MI HEARTSafe School Award.

Earning your HEARTSafe designation recognizes efforts to prevent sudden cardiac death by preparing for a cardiac emergency, said Nottawa superintendent/principal Jerome Wolff.

Special thanks go to Nottawa's Amy Falkenstein, he said.

Falkenstein, who serves as the district's physical education and health teacher, spearheaded the effort to become a MI HEARTSafe school. This training exceeds the current requirements in CPR/AED training required for all schools.

Of the 2,959 school buildings in Michigan, only 461 are currently designated as MI HEARTSafe. Falkenstein wrote the cardiac response plan and coordinated the necessary staff training.

Northstar staff know how to recognize the signs of a sudden cardiac arrest and respond quickly by calling 9-1-1, performing CPR and using an AED until EMS arrives.

