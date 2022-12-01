Read full article on original website
Related
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause. Gonzales, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on December 2, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly camper fire in Gonzales, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant. According to...
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle. Louisiana – On Friday, December 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 21, 2022, Laurance Wilson, age 28, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WWL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne
NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape
cenlanow.com
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
fox8live.com
1 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into parked trailer in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and another injured early Sunday (Dec. 4) when their car smashed into the back of an 18-wheeler trailer parked along North Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said. The crash near Tricou Street was reported around 5:04 a.m.,...
Crash in Tangipahoa leaves man dead
A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa parish.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
an17.com
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday
LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager Friday morning in a fatal shooting that happened Monday in the Slidell area. The suspect is 15 years old.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 1