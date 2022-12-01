ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say

Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
LULING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
WWL

Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
KENNER, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide

New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
an17.com

Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday

LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy