Los Angeles, CA

Vehicle Shears Hydrant Sending Water Gushing Skyward in Downtown L.A.

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A single vehicle drove onto a sidewalk shearing a hydrant on the 1700 block of South Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles just after midnight, Thursday.

Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the reported 12:15 a.m., Dec. 1, incident along with Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic officers.

LAFD was able to shut off the water flow after approximately 10 minutes.

The solo occupant was a female who was evaluated by paramedics and released at the scene.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

