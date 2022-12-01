Read full article on original website
piolog.com
City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate
Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
100 affordable housing units open in Old Town
There has been a lot about the city's ongoing plans to tackle the homeless crisis and on Thursday, Portland saw a major step in the right direction as 100 new affordable housing units opened up in Old Town for low-income and homeless residents.
ClarkCo sheriff-elect Horch on county jail control, diversity in law enforcement
Clark County will have a new sheriff in January after Chief Criminal Deputy John Horch defeated Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds to win the top job.
Business leaders weigh in on the state of downtown Portland, economic recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and downtown Portland is still trying to recover. From the issue of homelessness, to crime and rising gun violence, to business shutdowns early on in the pandemic and office vacancies — Portland continues to face a myriad of difficult challenges.
Report: Throwing money at homelessness might not work
Portland-area's plan is similar to one in LA; residents there believe it is failingAs officials throughout the region debate the best ways to reduce homelessness, a newly released study questions whether even significant spending increases will reduce the population most Portlanders talk about: the chronically homeless living in tents and vehicles in hundreds of unsanctioned camps across the city. The study by the ECONorthwest consulting firm found that Los Angeles County residents believe the homeless crisis is getting worse despite a massive increase in service funding there. A very similar massive increase in service funding is ongoing here in...
Businesses in Portland’s Central Eastside say city’s attention to crime, safety is overdue
Bridgid Blackburn has set aside time every Tuesday for the past six months to paint over the graffiti tags on her store’s walls. Not only that, she’s regularly had to deal with broken windows, dispose of piles of trash at her storefront and keep a constant eye out for shoplifters.
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
Grand Ronde Members Vote to Limit Disenrollment
Many say the move to amend the tribe’s constitution is a critical step in community healing after painful disenrollments a decade ago divided tribal members
Clackamas Review
Milwaukie City Hall to become brewery, restaurant
Henry Point Development plans mix of tenants for historic civic space on Main Street.When city officials move out, a brewery, restaurant and bakery, along with community art and office space, will move into the historic Milwaukie City Hall building. Milwaukie officials selected Henry Point Development to reimagine City Hall, originally built in 1938, after the city's selection committee was impressed with the proposal's adherence to the project's five adopted community goals. City officials were looking for proposals that create a destination creation, preserve the historic building, contract with minority/women business enterprises, use sustainable building practices and preserve open space. ...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Pays Out Nearly $2 Million Settlement to Stiffed Employees
Last month, a judge approved a nearly $2 million payout by Multnomah County to settle a 2019 wage lawsuit originally brought by five corrections deputies. Now, checks have gone out to thousands of current and former county employees affected by faulty math and unauthorized deductions from their paychecks. As WW...
City, property owners still unsure when Jackson Tower graffiti will be removed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The prominent blue and gold graffiti that was scrawled onto Jackson Tower’s 10th-floor facade in March, still hangs over Pioneer Courthouse Square as holiday crowds gather in Downtown Portland to see the annual Christmas tree. More than eight months after an unknown tagger illegally defaced the historic landmark, the City of […]
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
kezi.com
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
Family outraged over grand jury decision, demands change
The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.
Chavez-DeRemer on bipartisanship, Measure 114, 2024 presidential race
Businesswoman and former Happy Valley mayor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, is now a U.S. congressperson-elect after the Republican defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent the newly redrawn fifth Congressional District in Oregon.
‘Shroom House’: Lines form at Oregon business selling psilocybin mushrooms
On Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going from Shroom House in Portland, Oregon. Friday was a different story.
