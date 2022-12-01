ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

piolog.com

City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate

Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union

Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Report: Throwing money at homelessness might not work

Portland-area's plan is similar to one in LA; residents there believe it is failingAs officials throughout the region debate the best ways to reduce homelessness, a newly released study questions whether even significant spending increases will reduce the population most Portlanders talk about: the chronically homeless living in tents and vehicles in hundreds of unsanctioned camps across the city. The study by the ECONorthwest consulting firm found that Los Angeles County residents believe the homeless crisis is getting worse despite a massive increase in service funding there. A very similar massive increase in service funding is ongoing here in...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness

Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
HILLSBORO, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie City Hall to become brewery, restaurant

Henry Point Development plans mix of tenants for historic civic space on Main Street.When city officials move out, a brewery, restaurant and bakery, along with community art and office space, will move into the historic Milwaukie City Hall building. Milwaukie officials selected Henry Point Development to reimagine City Hall, originally built in 1938, after the city's selection committee was impressed with the proposal's adherence to the project's five adopted community goals. City officials were looking for proposals that create a destination creation, preserve the historic building, contract with minority/women business enterprises, use sustainable building practices and preserve open space. ...
MILWAUKIE, OR
WWEEK

Multnomah County Pays Out Nearly $2 Million Settlement to Stiffed Employees

Last month, a judge approved a nearly $2 million payout by Multnomah County to settle a 2019 wage lawsuit originally brought by five corrections deputies. Now, checks have gone out to thousands of current and former county employees affected by faulty math and unauthorized deductions from their paychecks. As WW...
Oregon City News

Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road

Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
PORTLAND, OR

