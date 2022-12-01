ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating fire at Hialeah Gardens gas station

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a fire broke out at a Miami-Dade gas station on Sunday morning. It happened at a Wawa along Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah Gardens. What appeared to be a scooter was left completely charred. Some areas near the gas pumps...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

BSO fire truck catches fire near Fort Lauderdale airport

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue truck needed rescuing itself Friday morning. It caught fire inside a fleet facility in the 500 block of Southwest 34th Street near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Only one ladder truck in the service bay was damaged and it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami Art Week events that won’t break the bank

MIAMI – Art Basel has arrived, bringing artists and creatives from across the world to Miami. And if you’re wondering where to go this weekend, we know of a few events that won’t break the bank. From a free event that is hoping to change your perspective...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Click10.com

Teen who died trying to save drowning driver honored at 5K in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida community came together on Sunday morning to remember the life and bravery of a local teenager. In April this year, 17-year-old Aden Perry was walking with his mom in their neighborhood when a car crashed into a lake. Perry selflessly ran into the...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Family displaced after flames erupt inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH,Fla. – Police are investigating after rescue crews rushed to a duplex fire in Pompano Beach early Friday morning. According to police, three units in a building on Southeast 10th Avenue off Atlantic Boulevard were affected by the blaze. Kristin Cappiello, whose home was damaged in the fire,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!

Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11. Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The nationwide manhunt for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley is officially over. The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home has been arrested, according to authorities. According to Plymouth County District...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Click10.com

Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti. Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane. Detectives were not able to give...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

