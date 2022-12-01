Read full article on original website
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
Aventura tree lot owner provides miracle for Key Biscayne church after losing out on $30k
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Christmas tree lot owner in Aventura is stepping up to bring some Christmas cheer to Key Biscayne. Key Biscayne’s only Christmas tree lot looks pretty bare this season after the church that runs it believes they were scammed out of over $30,000 when they switched tree brokers after their old tree provider passed away.
Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigating fire at Hialeah Gardens gas station
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a fire broke out at a Miami-Dade gas station on Sunday morning. It happened at a Wawa along Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah Gardens. What appeared to be a scooter was left completely charred. Some areas near the gas pumps...
BSO fire truck catches fire near Fort Lauderdale airport
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue truck needed rescuing itself Friday morning. It caught fire inside a fleet facility in the 500 block of Southwest 34th Street near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Only one ladder truck in the service bay was damaged and it...
Miami Art Week events that won’t break the bank
MIAMI – Art Basel has arrived, bringing artists and creatives from across the world to Miami. And if you’re wondering where to go this weekend, we know of a few events that won’t break the bank. From a free event that is hoping to change your perspective...
Police: 2 people struck by driver during possible medical emergency
MIAMI – Two people were injured after being hit by a car in Miami-Dade County. It happened just before noon on Sunday near Northwest 17th Street and 8th Avenue in Miami. Witnesses said the car struck a pole along with the two pedestrians. “I see a car coming fast,...
Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Teen who died trying to save drowning driver honored at 5K in Davie
DAVIE, Fla. – A South Florida community came together on Sunday morning to remember the life and bravery of a local teenager. In April this year, 17-year-old Aden Perry was walking with his mom in their neighborhood when a car crashed into a lake. Perry selflessly ran into the...
Family displaced after flames erupt inside Pompano Beach home
POMPANO BEACH,Fla. – Police are investigating after rescue crews rushed to a duplex fire in Pompano Beach early Friday morning. According to police, three units in a building on Southeast 10th Avenue off Atlantic Boulevard were affected by the blaze. Kristin Cappiello, whose home was damaged in the fire,...
North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!
Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11. Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!
Police: Miami officer fires weapon, grazing suspect while trying to take him into custody
An investigation into predawn police-involved shooting is ongoing in Miami-Dade County. Miami Police say one of their officers discharged his weapon while trying to take someone into custody early Sunday morning in Wynwood. It happened around 3:07 a.m. after police were called to Northwest 2nd Avenue and 27th street for...
Broward man pleads guilty to beating officer with police baton during Jan. 6 insurrection
TAMARAC, Fla. – A Broward County man pleaded guilty this week to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mason Joel Courson, 27, of Tamarac, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the District of Columbia.
Man wanted in connection with Marshfield murders arrested in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The nationwide manhunt for 27-year-old Christopher Keeley is officially over. The man wanted in connection with the brutal murders of a married couple found stabbed and beaten to death in their Marshfield, Massachusetts home has been arrested, according to authorities. According to Plymouth County District...
Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver was attacked with a machete in northwest Miami-Dade. The attack occurred Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim noticed a vehicle parked behind his...
Family hosting 5K in honor of teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger
DAVIE, Fla. – The family of 17-year-old Aden Perry is hosting a 5K in his honor at Vista View Park in Davie on Sunday morning. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 4001 SW 142 Avenue. According to a press release, the Holiday Season of Giving 5K will...
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti. Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane. Detectives were not able to give...
Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in fatal hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man over the weekend. The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road. Surveillance video captures Silvio Ortega...
2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices. Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in...
