Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Highlights: Reitz vs. Vincennes Lincoln (boys basketball)
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO) Reitz – 62 Lincoln – 60
southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory
Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
freedom929.com
BASKETBALL RESULTS (12/1/22)
(OLNEY) in Boys Junior High Basketball last night – — * Olney St. Joe won its 8th grade game over Allendale/St. Mary’s, 55-11 * the Wildcats were led by Carter Seaman’s 14 points. * AJ Padilla added 10 points and Hudson Kuhn had 9 points. the...
High school wrestling season kicks off in the Tri-State
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei and North Posey hosted the duals in Poseyville on Saturday as a part of a five-way competition. The two host teams were joined by Evansville North, Union County (KY) and Trinity (KY).
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/06 – George Lee Russell
George Lee Russell, 77, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 pm December 2, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 4, 1945, in Bluford to the late Ray and Vera (Williams) Russell. George married Gwendolyn Sue (Pigg) Russell on September 26, 1964, in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
wamwamfm.com
Pike Central Searching For a New Football Coach
Pike Central is looking for a new football coach. Kelly Brashear resigned after two seasons leading the Chargers. Pike Central is fresh off their deepest postseason run in school history, advancing to the sectional championship this year. The Chargers were 4-16 in Brashear’s two years with the team. The...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Willard ‘Will’ Parck
Willard ‘Will’ Parck, 91, of Centralia passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Will was born November 10, 1931 in Centralia, the son of William Parck and Hilda Lindman. . He married Betty Fowler and they later divorced. He married Wanda Parck and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1994.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
Winnecke endorses Rascher for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The race for Evansville mayor heats up with a new face adding their name to the ballot. Natalie Rascher announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Evansville mayor this week. She made it official at Kipplee’s Restaurant on Saturday. “I saw it was an opportunity to bring that next […]
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
14news.com
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men Friday afternoon at a former University of Evansville softball field for trespassing and drug possession. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Friday to 3400 East Division Street. Officials say when police arrived they were met by...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
14news.com
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
14news.com
Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road. Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash. Deputies say there...
southernillinoisnow.com
Area high schools participate in Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival
The sixth annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held Thursday night. Nearly 110 singers were selected for the choir from eight participating high schools. The schools were Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central and Vandalia. The Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale also participated.
14news.com
Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Video: Timelapse shows security center expansion in Jasper
JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook showing the construction of a new housing pod at the county security center in Jasper. You can view the full video in the video player above.
