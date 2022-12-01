ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory

Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
SALEM, IL
freedom929.com

BASKETBALL RESULTS (12/1/22)

(OLNEY) in Boys Junior High Basketball last night – — * Olney St. Joe won its 8th grade game over Allendale/St. Mary’s, 55-11 * the Wildcats were led by Carter Seaman’s 14 points. * AJ Padilla added 10 points and Hudson Kuhn had 9 points. the...
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/06 – George Lee Russell

George Lee Russell, 77, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 pm December 2, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 4, 1945, in Bluford to the late Ray and Vera (Williams) Russell. George married Gwendolyn Sue (Pigg) Russell on September 26, 1964, in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
BLUFORD, IL
wamwamfm.com

Pike Central Searching For a New Football Coach

Pike Central is looking for a new football coach. Kelly Brashear resigned after two seasons leading the Chargers. Pike Central is fresh off their deepest postseason run in school history, advancing to the sectional championship this year. The Chargers were 4-16 in Brashear’s two years with the team. The...
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/07 – Willard ‘Will’ Parck

Willard ‘Will’ Parck, 91, of Centralia passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Will was born November 10, 1931 in Centralia, the son of William Parck and Hilda Lindman. . He married Betty Fowler and they later divorced. He married Wanda Parck and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1994.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
CENTRALIA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Winnecke endorses Rascher for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The race for Evansville mayor heats up with a new face adding their name to the ballot. Natalie Rascher announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Evansville mayor this week. She made it official at Kipplee’s Restaurant on Saturday. “I saw it was an opportunity to bring that next […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten

Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
CENTRALIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road. Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash. Deputies say there...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Area high schools participate in Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival

The sixth annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held Thursday night. Nearly 110 singers were selected for the choir from eight participating high schools. The schools were Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central and Vandalia. The Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale also participated.
CENTRALIA, IL
14news.com

Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.

