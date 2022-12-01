Read full article on original website
The Colorado Buffaloes have mostly had a losing culture in recent years. They've had only two winning seasons since joining the Pac-12 in 2013. New head coach Deion Sanders plans to change that in a big way moving forward. Sanders confirmed all the speculation that he would become Colorado's new head coach on Saturday
Who is the best NFL team in 2022? Sportsnaut's Week 14 NFL power rankings examine the National Football League
Coming into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis had been on a tear. He had averaged 32.9 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots a game while shooting 63.1 percent from the field in his last eight contests, and not surprisingly, the Lakers had won six of them.
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., the nation's leader in passing yards, will return to the Huskies for the 2023 season, he announced Sunday night.
