southernillinoisnow.com
Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday. Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
St. Mary's wins back-to-back Missouri State Football Championships
ST. LOUIS — St. Mary's High School won back-to-back Missouri State Football Championships on Friday. They claimed the Class 4 title by beating St. Dominic 42-0 at Faurot Field on The University of Missouri's campus Friday. Last year's title was at the Class 3 level. This was St. Dominic's...
abc17news.com
St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked
St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
clarksvillenow.com
Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jr High Girls Basketball – Franklin Park & New Horizon Earn Wins
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats beat Sandoval on the road 45-10. Quinn Wolfe led the Lady Cats in scoring with 13. Addy Lever added 10 and Mya Russell and Maddie Dulaney had 8 each. Salem will travel to Patoka on Tuesday. New Horizon Eeks By Selmaville. New Horizon knocked off...
tigerdroppings.com
Trent Dilfer Cries In After His No. 15 Lipscomb Academy To State Title In His Last Game
Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer left ESPN a few years ago to coach Lipscomb Academy. In His time there he has accrued a 43-10 record in four seasons. Now he's off to be UAB's head coach, but not before he led his No. 15 high school squad to a state championship in his last game this week. How could he not be emotional...
southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory
Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Willard ‘Will’ Parck
Willard ‘Will’ Parck, 91, of Centralia passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Will was born November 10, 1931 in Centralia, the son of William Parck and Hilda Lindman. . He married Betty Fowler and they later divorced. He married Wanda Parck and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1994.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nashville notes: New songs from Parker McCollum, Brett Young + more
Parker McCollum dropped his latest new song, “Stoned,” on Friday. Tickets for his 2023 headlining dates are on sale now. Brett Young puts a new spin on his song “You Aren’t Here to Kiss Me” in an updated version that is out now. Brett is headed out on his headlining 5 Tour 3 2 1 next spring.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Shirley J. Miller
Shirley J. Miller, 77, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval.
southernillinoisnow.com
Area high schools participate in Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival
The sixth annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held Thursday night. Nearly 110 singers were selected for the choir from eight participating high schools. The schools were Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central and Vandalia. The Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale also participated.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Solar System for SSM Health St. Mary’s and new Arby’s highlight November Centralia Building Permit report
Construction of a solar array at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and remodeling of the former Title Max building in the Fairview Shopping Center into an Arby’s Restaurant were the highlights of the City of Centralia’s November building permit report. The solar project at St. Mary’s Hospital...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
