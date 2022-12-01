ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday. Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
TROY, IL
St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked

St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Trent Dilfer Cries In After His No. 15 Lipscomb Academy To State Title In His Last Game

Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer left ESPN a few years ago to coach Lipscomb Academy. In His time there he has accrued a 43-10 record in four seasons. Now he's off to be UAB's head coach, but not before he led his No. 15 high school squad to a state championship in his last game this week. How could he not be emotional...
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory

Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
SALEM, IL
2022 12/07 – Willard ‘Will’ Parck

Willard ‘Will’ Parck, 91, of Centralia passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Will was born November 10, 1931 in Centralia, the son of William Parck and Hilda Lindman. . He married Betty Fowler and they later divorced. He married Wanda Parck and she preceded him in death on January 26, 1994.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
CENTRALIA, IL
Nashville notes: New songs from Parker McCollum, Brett Young + more

Parker McCollum dropped his latest new song, “Stoned,” on Friday. Tickets for his 2023 headlining dates are on sale now. Brett Young puts a new spin on his song “You Aren’t Here to Kiss Me” in an updated version that is out now. Brett is headed out on his headlining 5 Tour 3 2 1 next spring.
NASHVILLE, TN
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
UNION, MO
2022 12/05 – Shirley J. Miller

Shirley J. Miller, 77, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval.
SANDOVAL, IL
Area high schools participate in Sixth Annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival

The sixth annual Kaskaskia College Honor Choir Festival was held Thursday night. Nearly 110 singers were selected for the choir from eight participating high schools. The schools were Bond County, Carlyle, Christ Our Rock, Ramsey, Salem, Sandoval, South Central and Vandalia. The Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale also participated.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten

Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
CENTRALIA, IL

