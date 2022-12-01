‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary reveals ‘what’s happening behind closed doors’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are baring it all.

The exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s candid Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event” dropped its first trailer on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse at their lives.

The black and white one-minute teaser starts with a voice asking the couple: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

The voice fades and the teaser then proceeds to dramatically show quick flashes of photos of the royal couple looking adoringly at each other.

A shot of the former actress, 41, baring her pregnant belly and Harry, 38, playing the guitar are also included in the photo album.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrated behind a snapshot of Markle looking distressed. Another scene shows her sobbing while sitting on a chair.

A photo of the former Fab Four — Prince William, Kate Middleton, Markle and Harry are shown.

The famous photo of the “Suits” star shedding a tear at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September is also featured.

The documentary is set to be released on Dec. 8.

The Invictus Games” founder is then seen — in color — sitting down with an interviewer, ominously saying, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

A medley of baby pictures of Harry and Markle when they were young also whiz by, with the mother of two in the teaser concluding: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The series is expected to be released on Dec. 8, and was once called “Chapters,” as Page Six exclusively reported .

The lovebirds signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix earlier this year to produce content for the streamer.