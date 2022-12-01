ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Ray Cyrus says ‘happiness is everything’ as he poses with fiancée Firerose

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 3 days ago

No achy breaky hearts over here.

Billy Ray Cyrus couldn’t help but grin from ear to ear in a loved-up snap with his new fiancée, Firerose.

The crooner, 61, popped the all-important question back in August — albeit without a diamond ring or getting down on one knee.

Nonetheless, the unconventional proposal has left them both beaming, as they treated fans to yet another sweet snap on social media.

“Happiness is everything,” the pair wrote in a joint post . The selfie showed Cyrus sporting a smile alongside his love, who can be seen showing her diamond sparkler.

The post came just days after Cyrus’s ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, confirmed her new budding romance with “Prison Break” actor Dominic Purcell .

The crooner beamed as he posed for a loved-up snap with his fiancée.
billyraycyrus/Instagram

The talent manager posted a sweet photo of herself cuddled up to the actor on Sunday, seemingly confirming their relationship.

“Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Cyrus, 55, captioned the poolside PDA snap on her Instagram Story.

Tish filed for divorce from the singer in April.

After 29 years of marriage and five kids, Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She said the pair haven’t lived together since Feb. 2020.

This was the third time the pair filed for divorce, with their most recent separation being five years prior.

Billy Ray called the breakup a “long time coming” in an interview with People earlier this month.

“Everybody’s turning the page,” the “Hannah Montana” alum said. “It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change.”

