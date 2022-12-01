Read full article on original website
Chattanooga, Tenn.–The McKenzie Rebels are bringing home the gold. McKenzie was in control from the beginning, finishing with a score of 34-14 over Clay County to win the 1A State Championship at the Blue Cross Bowl in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. It was a season to remember–a 15-0 season.
E.W. James in McKenzie and Cash Saver in Huntingdon are both offering the Food for Sharing bags through December to help local families in need. Cust omers can purchase each Food for Sharing bag for $9.56. Each bag consist of a 40 oz bag of Idahoan mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of whole corn, a can of tuna, a can of northern beans, a can of pinto beans, a jar of peanut butter, a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni and cheese. The stores deliver the bags purchased to the Carl Perkins Center to help local needy families.
Paris, TN – November 1 marked the first day of the open enrollment period for Tennesseans looking to enroll in or change their plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace for coverage in 2023. With limited time left, it is time for those who need to enroll or renew their plans to do so as soon as possible. The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov runs from November 1, 2022, to December 15, 2022, with coverage beginning by January 1.
