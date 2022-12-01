Read full article on original website
Greg Sanchez
3d ago
How much do you want to Bet, That , That All of those funds, Get, depleted and Wasted at the end of the day. there isn't enough money in the world to stop people from camping where ever they please? All Campers must be arrested and locked up, ? Portland must Ban all people from camping anywhere?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
piolog.com
City Council votes to force houseless people to relocate
Businesses, houseless advocacy groups clash over how to approach unhoused persons in Portland. On Nov. 3, a $27 million plan to ban street camping and force houseless people into city-run campsites was approved by the Portland City Council. The council began moving forward with securing funding two weeks later. This...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Readers respond: Time for homelessness action from Oregon leaders
The Nov. 20 editorial on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy for homelessness falls short with its final sentence, “It’s time leaders listen as well,” (“Editorial: A homelessness strategy for our current reality,”). Hundreds of millions of dollars have been budgeted and spent by city, counties, Metro and Salem. Leaders have opined, proclaimed, declared, promised and planned all the while, yet tent camps and trash proliferate and grow. Token Tuff Shed villages accommodate only a handful of those who are in need, or who will willingly move into them. We’ve all been listening. I expect Mayor Ted Wheeler and advisor Sam Adams have been too, along with the county, Metro and Salem wise heads. All the listening has yet to produce progress. As I’m wont to say, “nothing’s happening very gradually.” I say it’s time for leaders to act, and act now!
100 affordable housing units open in Old Town
There has been a lot about the city's ongoing plans to tackle the homeless crisis and on Thursday, Portland saw a major step in the right direction as 100 new affordable housing units opened up in Old Town for low-income and homeless residents.
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
Report: Throwing money at homelessness might not work
Portland-area's plan is similar to one in LA; residents there believe it is failingAs officials throughout the region debate the best ways to reduce homelessness, a newly released study questions whether even significant spending increases will reduce the population most Portlanders talk about: the chronically homeless living in tents and vehicles in hundreds of unsanctioned camps across the city. The study by the ECONorthwest consulting firm found that Los Angeles County residents believe the homeless crisis is getting worse despite a massive increase in service funding there. A very similar massive increase in service funding is ongoing here in...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
WWEEK
Multnomah County Pays Out Nearly $2 Million Settlement to Stiffed Employees
Last month, a judge approved a nearly $2 million payout by Multnomah County to settle a 2019 wage lawsuit originally brought by five corrections deputies. Now, checks have gone out to thousands of current and former county employees affected by faulty math and unauthorized deductions from their paychecks. As WW...
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
Family outraged over grand jury decision, demands change
The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.
‘Shroom House’: Lines form at Oregon business selling psilocybin mushrooms
On Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going from Shroom House in Portland, Oregon. Friday was a different story.
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
Milwaukie restaurant owner arrested in child sex-luring sting
Sean Sexton of Ovation downtown was among eight suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityA chef and Milwaukie restaurant co-owner was among eight men arrested on Dec. 1 for felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for the child sex-luring sting. Public records show that Ovation Restaurant co-owner Sean Brendan Sexton, 53, is a resident of Milwaukie, and as of Dec. 3, he was not in jail. Clackamas County court on Dec. 2 determined that he is not financially eligible for a...
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 6 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
klcc.org
City of Salem says airline service could return by next summer
After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades since the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
Demand for emergency treatment ‘unprecedented’ at OHSU
The Oregon Health Science & University says it is using overflow spaces to treat patients as the hospital sees an “unprecedented demand” for emergency treatment following Thanksgiving.
Pamplin Media Group
'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics
Resident Elaine Franklin has helped lead winning Lake Oswego campaigns for a decade. Elaine Franklin is a reluctant interviewee. She does not believe political consultants should enter the spotlight — the candidates should do the talking and the results should speak for themselves. Though a private person and a...
Comments / 4