Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty's $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers ("Zero Sum Game," Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she's in financial distress and seeking a payday. It's possible some or none of the material will become public.

