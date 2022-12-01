State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program. Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO