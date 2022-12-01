Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
New UTM Scholarship Supports Banking Careers
MARTIN, Tenn. – First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, has partnered with the University of Tennessee at Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers. The Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking will help facilitate the required seminars and internships.
Tennessee Expands Free Teacher Certification Program
State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program. Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.
radionwtn.com
LIFELINE To Host “Holiday Hero” Blood Drive
LIFELINE Blood Services will host their Annual “Holiday Hero” Christmas Blood Drive at their Jackson Center on December 15, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 183 Sterling Farms DR in Jackson, TN. The LIFELINE Dyersburg Center, located at 1130 HWY 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, will host their “Holiday Hero” Christmas Blood Drive on December 17-20. Our Dyersburg Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday- Tuesday. All donors will receive a “Holiday Hero” t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10 inch pizza from Marco’s.
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
proclaimerscv.com
$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee
Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022, and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital – received an A rating. The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health […]
livability.com
5 Reasons to Move to Jackson, TN
Nestled between Memphis and Nashville is Jackson — a city that's unique, vibrant, offers high-value living and is making its mark on the world. Named after President Andrew Jackson, this city provides residents with a nice fit between a small town and a large metropolitan area. “Hub City” is family friendly with plenty of green open space and several other quality-of-life assets.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Dresden Enterprise
Powers-Jones Announce December Wedding
Terry and Rubberta Powers of Martin are happy to announce the engagement and coming wedding of their daughter Rachel Elizabeth Powers to Zackery Reese Jones. Rachel is the granddaughter of Mrs. Beatrice Dean of Martin and the late Rubbert Dean, Sr. and Mrs. Lou Ann Powers of Dresden and the late Alvin Powers.
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
radionwtn.com
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson, 90, of Como, Tennessee, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, December 19, 1931, in Henry Co., Tennessee, to Claude Maxwell Emerson and Beulah Z Allen Emerson, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
livability.com
Ford Motor Company is Future-Focused in Jackson, TN
Ford's BlueOval City project is a historic investment that will forever change the economic landscape of the Jackson area. Civic leaders like nothing more than announcing a new employer and job creator coming to their communities. For Jackson and the rest of West Tennessee, they got their wish and then some with Ford Motor Co.’s announcement that it would build a new battery-production facility at the Memphis Regional Megasite.
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat
ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat. According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday. Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat...
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
radionwtn.com
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
radionwtn.com
Food For Sharing Bags Available For Needy
E.W. James in McKenzie and Cash Saver in Huntingdon are both offering the Food for Sharing bags through December to help local families in need. Cust omers can purchase each Food for Sharing bag for $9.56. Each bag consist of a 40 oz bag of Idahoan mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of whole corn, a can of tuna, a can of northern beans, a can of pinto beans, a jar of peanut butter, a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni and cheese. The stores deliver the bags purchased to the Carl Perkins Center to help local needy families.
