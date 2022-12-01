The New York state Independent Redistricting Commission presented a new draft map of New York state Assembly districts on Thursday. The 10-member commission unanimously passed draft state Assembly district lines. They differ greatly from ones created by the Assembly itself earlier this year, which had been ruled invalid. A court later said because there wasn’t enough time to redo the lines prior to the 2022 election, the proposed Assembly maps could be used but a revision was needed for the 2024. Redrawn State Senate and U.S. House maps, also battled over, went ahead in last month’s midterms.

