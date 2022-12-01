Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Earthjustice's Liz Moran discusses NY crypto moratorium law
Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed a two-year moratorium on an energy-intensive form of cryptocurrency mining into law. The narrowly-targeted legislation passed earlier this year pauses the issuance of new and renewed state air quality permits for proof-of-work crypto mining operations in fossil fuel power plants. It’s being...
wamc.org
New NYS Assembly maps for 2024 are agreed to, with much less drama this time
The New York state Independent Redistricting Commission presented a new draft map of New York state Assembly districts on Thursday. The 10-member commission unanimously passed draft state Assembly district lines. They differ greatly from ones created by the Assembly itself earlier this year, which had been ruled invalid. A court later said because there wasn’t enough time to redo the lines prior to the 2022 election, the proposed Assembly maps could be used but a revision was needed for the 2024. Redrawn State Senate and U.S. House maps, also battled over, went ahead in last month’s midterms.
wamc.org
Dr. Mary Bassett resigns as New York state health commissioner
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett is resigning at the end of the year. In a statement this Friday, Bassett says she will return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in January. She said stepping down “was a very difficult decision.” She says she is leaving now so Governor Kathy Hochul can tap a new commissioner to serve for a full four-year term.
wamc.org
Criminal justice advocates step up efforts to push for more reforms
Advocates for new criminal justice reforms held rallies across the state this week as part of a new effort to get the governor and Legislature to agree to more changes that would benefit people convicted of crimes. The Clean Slate Act would seal old conviction records for certain crimes. Advocates...
Comments / 0