radionwtn.com
Time For Holly Jolly Electric Parade Entries
Paris, Tenn.–Round up your Christmas lights, extension cords, kiddos, and something with wheels – it’s time. for the annual Holly Jolly, Electric Christmas Parade. Sponsored by the Michael Sargent State Farm Insurance. and put on by the Downtown Paris Association, the parade takes place on Saturday, December...
Large Crowd For Union City Christmas Parade
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for Thursday night’s Christmas parade in Union City. The parade capped off a day of holiday activities. The Forever Communications vehicle was decked out in Christmas lights for the parade. Dean Elliott photo.
LIFELINE To Host “Holiday Hero” Blood Drive
LIFELINE Blood Services will host their Annual “Holiday Hero” Christmas Blood Drive at their Jackson Center on December 15, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 183 Sterling Farms DR in Jackson, TN. The LIFELINE Dyersburg Center, located at 1130 HWY 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, will host their “Holiday Hero” Christmas Blood Drive on December 17-20. Our Dyersburg Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday- Tuesday. All donors will receive a “Holiday Hero” t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10 inch pizza from Marco’s.
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Chimes For Charity
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for Chimes for Charity as part of the Pack the Patrol Car event. Toys, canned goods, and new clothing of all sizes can be donated any time at the sheriff’s office in Union City. (Obion County Sheriff’s Office photo).
Paris Couple Named Small Business Inventors Of Year
Paris, Tenn.–Gary and Nancy Morris of Paris, inventors of the FOOTBAR device, were awarded the Small Business Inventors of the Year Award by the Small Business Administration, Tennessee Economic Development, and Tennessee Small Business Development Center. The retired couple received the Award for 2020 at a reception November 10...
Peggie Davis
Mrs. Peggie Davis, 86, of Union City, passed away Thursday at The Waters of Union City. She was a former resident of Troy. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens.
Food For Sharing Bags Available For Needy
E.W. James in McKenzie and Cash Saver in Huntingdon are both offering the Food for Sharing bags through December to help local families in need. Cust omers can purchase each Food for Sharing bag for $9.56. Each bag consist of a 40 oz bag of Idahoan mashed potatoes, a can of green beans, a can of whole corn, a can of tuna, a can of northern beans, a can of pinto beans, a jar of peanut butter, a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of tomato soup, and a box of macaroni and cheese. The stores deliver the bags purchased to the Carl Perkins Center to help local needy families.
Bobbie Jo Haynes
Mrs. Bobbie Jo Haynes, 78, of Troy, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. Bobbie was born Sunday, March 12, 1944, in Milan, daughter of the late Floyd and Florence (Harper) Crocker. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Shelby Fisher. She worked...
New UTM Scholarship Supports Banking Careers
MARTIN, Tenn. – First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, has partnered with the University of Tennessee at Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers. The Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking will help facilitate the required seminars and internships.
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson, 90, of Como, Tennessee, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, December 19, 1931, in Henry Co., Tennessee, to Claude Maxwell Emerson and Beulah Z Allen Emerson, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Charles Strong
Charles Strong, 79, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Jackson, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born Wednesday, September 14, 1943, in Madison County, Tennessee, to Henry Calvin Strong and Bonnie Manness Strong, who both preceded him in death. Mr. Strong was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting...
Billy Ray Boulton
Billy Ray Boulton, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born Wednesday, November 18, 1931, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Ray Boulton and Ruby Boulton, who both preceded him in death. Mr. Boulton was a U.S. Army Veteran retiring with the rank of Major....
Marjorie Kendall
Mrs. Marjorie Kendall, 83, of Troy, passed away Thursday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Kendall will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Monday at New Ebenezer Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in New Ebenezer Cemetery. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
