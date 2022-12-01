Read full article on original website
UNC QB Drake Maye Responds to Transfer Question
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- With the transfer portal opening on Monday and NIL deals reaching well into the millions of dollars, there is certainly the concern of star players being recruited off rosters to play for different teams next season. One player whose name has circulated as a highly desirable candidate...
Hubert Davis Expects Armando Bacot to Play for UNC at Virginia Tech
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is expected to play on Sunday at Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both teams, despite a lingering ankle injury and a banged-up right shoulder suffered in UNC's loss at Indiana on Tuesday night. “My expectation is for...
Drake Maye addresses his future at UNC after ACC Championship Game loss
The ACC Championship did not go Drake Maye and North Carolina’s way. The Tar Heels won the Coastal Division with a 9-3 record before Clemson ran them over 39-10 in Charlotte on Saturday night. With Maye’s season essentially over beyond a bowl game for UNC, questions had circled if the young, breakout star would remain in Chapel Hill moving forward or potentially look for greener pastures. However, Maye has already emphatically shut that idea down.
NC high school football state championship schedule 2022 at UNC, NC State
Here is the schedule for the NCHSAA state football championships, to be held Dec. 9-10 at N.C. State University's Carter-Finley Stadium and the University of North Carolina's Kenan Stadium. The winners of the East and West regionals have both made it through five rounds of games to reach the final...
UNC vs Clemson: Keys to the Game
On Saturday night, North Carolina will face off against the Clemson Tigers with the hopes of earning their first ACC Championship since 1980. After beginning the season at 9-1 and ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Tar Heels dropped their final two regular season contests against Georgia Tech and NC State.
Watch: Swinney mic'd up before ACC Championship Game
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was mic'd up before the Tigers' ACC Championship Game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Check out Swinney's pregame interview on the field with ACC (...)
UNC at Virginia Tech Preview: ACC Opener
ACC Network (Jay Alter, Randolph Childress) "We're a different team, Virginia Tech is a different team ... adding that type of weight in terms of turning everything around in Blacksburg doesn't help us. Through the wins and losses, we just stuck together and we kept getting better and better, and so for this year's team, that's what we've got to do. We've got to stick together and tweak, alter and pivot and change the things that we need to change, and then we need to stay the course on the things that are good for us." — UNC coach Hubert Davis on last season's win at Virginia Tech, which helped the Tar Heels turn things around in mid-February and get hot.
Red Zone Issues Continue for UNC
Mack Brown discusses the offensive hurdle that the Tar Heels have not been able to overcome for three straight weeks.
LIVE updates, game thread: ACC Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Clemson Roster Update: No Availability Surprises for ACC Championship Game
All the Clemson players listed on this week's official depth chart are on the travel roster for the game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
TCI Preview & Predictions: ACC Championship Game
CHARLOTTE -- Once again the Tigers are set to play for the ACC Championship at Bank of America stadium. Live from Charlotte we discuss the keys to game and give this week's predictions. (...)
