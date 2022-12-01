ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

UNC QB Drake Maye Responds to Transfer Question

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- With the transfer portal opening on Monday and NIL deals reaching well into the millions of dollars, there is certainly the concern of star players being recruited off rosters to play for different teams next season. One player whose name has circulated as a highly desirable candidate...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Drake Maye addresses his future at UNC after ACC Championship Game loss

The ACC Championship did not go Drake Maye and North Carolina’s way. The Tar Heels won the Coastal Division with a 9-3 record before Clemson ran them over 39-10 in Charlotte on Saturday night. With Maye’s season essentially over beyond a bowl game for UNC, questions had circled if the young, breakout star would remain in Chapel Hill moving forward or potentially look for greener pastures. However, Maye has already emphatically shut that idea down.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

UNC vs Clemson: Keys to the Game

On Saturday night, North Carolina will face off against the Clemson Tigers with the hopes of earning their first ACC Championship since 1980. After beginning the season at 9-1 and ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Tar Heels dropped their final two regular season contests against Georgia Tech and NC State.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

UNC at Virginia Tech Preview: ACC Opener

ACC Network (Jay Alter, Randolph Childress) "We're a different team, Virginia Tech is a different team ... adding that type of weight in terms of turning everything around in Blacksburg doesn't help us. Through the wins and losses, we just stuck together and we kept getting better and better, and so for this year's team, that's what we've got to do. We've got to stick together and tweak, alter and pivot and change the things that we need to change, and then we need to stay the course on the things that are good for us." — UNC coach Hubert Davis on last season's win at Virginia Tech, which helped the Tar Heels turn things around in mid-February and get hot.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

LIVE updates, game thread: ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy