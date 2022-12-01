ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

whqr.org

New study indicates the extent of Chemours' PFAS air pollution

New research out of the University of North Carolina has uncovered that air pollution near the Chemours plant in Fayetteville has elevated levels of PFAS. The research is likely the first of its kind to measure PFAS air pollution in this way, and it showed 12 different PFAS in elevated levels within a few kilometers of the plant.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
borderbelt.org

Turmoil continues for rural North Carolina sheriff’s office

Anger over an election board’s ruling to deny two protests related to a rural North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments marks the latest chapter for a law enforcement agency in strife. The Columbus County Board of Elections ratified on Wednesday its decision two days earlier to deny protests...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Recycling Today

Greenwave opens metal recycling facility in Fairmont, North Carolina

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced the opening of its 12th metal recycling facility, located in Fairmont, North Carolina. The plant is one of two the company will open in the month of December, with a 13th facility set to begin operations in the coming weeks in Richmond, Virginia.
FAIRMONT, NC
publicradioeast.org

Onslow, Pitt, other counties showing a high level of economic distress

The North Carolina Department of Commerce is out with economic distress rankings for all 100 counties. The agency places counties into three tiers. Those tiers account for unemployment, household income, population growth, and property tax base. Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Surry, and Transylvania counties moved to higher levels of distress. Those...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Acting sheriff in Columbus County addresses residents’ concerns

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It has been nearly two months since Columbus County Commissioners named Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, but he’ll be stepping down in five days with sheriff-elect Jody Greene taking office. Sheriff Bill Rogers was appointed Columbus County’s acting sheriff by county commissioners on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'

On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County businessman charged with State Tax Offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington businessman has been arrested for alleged state tax charges filed by the NC Department of Revenue. 58-year-old Terry O’Deen is the President of Sunset Lighting Company and has been charged with seven counts of Willful Failure to File Return, Supply Information, or Pay Tax.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

