KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
northwestmoinfo.com
Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash
An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
kciiradio.com
Helen M. Reschly
Family will be present to receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home for 92-year-old Helen M. Reschly of Washington. Private family interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorials have been established for Hospice Compassus.
kciiradio.com
Ash Arrested on Drug Charges
Marrissa Ash, 39 of Ottumwa was arrested on Thursday after appearing at the Washington County courthouse. A warrant had been issued for Ash on Nov 28th with probable cause of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense. During a July traffic stop drug paraphernalia relating to methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Ash had three previous drug charges prior to this arrest.
kciiradio.com
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet in regular session on Monday, December 5th. A discussion with Trees Forever about community carbon credits and a roadside plan will take place. There will also be a discussion about a downtown investment grant and a hotel/motel grant for Camp Highland. All previously discussed...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he pushed an officer and a firefighter and threatened their lives after they responded to a fire he had set intentionally. In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges...
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
ktvo.com
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
KCRG.com
Worker rescued after being trapped under Jones County Court House elevator
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 12:06 pm, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an elevator maintenance man requesting help in the elevator shaft at the Jones County Court House. Officers were able to access the elevator shaft through the basement...
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
KWQC
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car during a fight near Adams Elementary School. According to a media release, officers responded to the school around 4:09 p.m. Monday to reports of a disturbance with a child hit by a vehicle.
