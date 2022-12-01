ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall

A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in. northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of. a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State. Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
MISSOURI STATE
Shop St. Joe Program

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Shop St. Joseph Holiday Program. The shopping program, designed to encourage residents to do their holiday shopping in St. Joseph, concludes on Dec. 13 with one lucky shopper winning a $10,000 grand prize. Shoppers also have a chance to win second-chance prizes from some participating merchants.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns

CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Missouri man injured after rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO

