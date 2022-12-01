Read full article on original website
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in. northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of. a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State. Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Get up close and personal with eagles during the 43rd annual Eagle Days
An annual event in at the Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge gives everyone a chance to observe the majesty of the nation’s bird, the bald eagle. Eagle Days returns this weekend, an event that has run for the past 43 years, running tomorrow and Sunday. Park Ranger Nikki Horne says...
Shop St. Joe Program
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Shop St. Joseph Holiday Program. The shopping program, designed to encourage residents to do their holiday shopping in St. Joseph, concludes on Dec. 13 with one lucky shopper winning a $10,000 grand prize. Shoppers also have a chance to win second-chance prizes from some participating merchants.
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
